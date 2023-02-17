Selena Gomez's Three-Ingredient 'Late Night Snack' Involves a Can of Spray Cheese

Selena Gomez Spray Cheese

Selena Gomez's go-to snack is just one can of cheese away.

On Wednesday, Gomez, 30, appeared in a YouTube video for Vanity Fair to act as a "late night party chef" and show off one of her favorite snacks — which involves a can of spray cheese.

"This is what I eat usually when I'm tired and/or happy and/or sad," the Only Murders in the Building Star said in the clip. "All of the above. It is my late night snack"

Gomez demonstrated how she creates the after-hours treat, consisting of Ritz crackers, a quick spray of cheese from a can and a slice of pepperoni. The actress explained the snack's roots stem back to when she attended family gatherings to watch sports growing up.

"One time my stepdad decided to make a quick snack because everything we were cooking was taking far too long," Gomez explained. "So, he created this little Cheez-It recipe."

During the demonstration, Gomez said, "You can use any cheese you want, obviously, but this one's pretty fun" as she sprayed a small mountain of cheese onto an unassuming Ritz cracker. "You're going to squeeze as much as you want. So, go ham if you feel like it."

Next, Gomez placed a pepperoni on top of the mound of cheese, flattening it to rest flush against the cracker. She added another small dollop of cheese before sandwiching the meaty-cheesy pile between another Ritz cracker. Gomez then opened the floor up for customization, saying, "You can add peppers if you want or just embellish as you will."

As she put together a few more sandwiches, Gomez shared that the last time she decided to make the snack was for a crowd of friends in New York. She confessed that she was worried her friends would think the treat "was gross," but everyone enjoyed the cheesy snack.

She continued, joking, "I live in Los Angeles, so some people look at this and think, 'Way to go,' and other people are just panicked that I'm even eating something like this."

Gomez then threw the tray of spray cheese sandwiches into a toaster oven for five minutes so "the cheese [can] get all melty and gross, and the pepperoni [can] be all hot."

"It's like a pizza," Gomez quipped after taking a bite of the just-out-of-the-oven treat.

"Don't get me wrong, when I get to go to nice parties it's cool to see a little dill and a little shrimp every now and then," Gomez confessed, "but when it comes down to it… this is what you'll see me eating."