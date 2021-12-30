Selena Gomez And Cara Delevingne Seemingly Honour Their Friendship In The Best Way

Photo credit: Getty Images

Article updated on 30/12/21

Just a day after Selena Gomez's new rose back tattoo was unveiled, it's been revealed that British model and actor Cara Delevingne has a matching one.

Tattoo artist Keith Scott 'Bang Bang' McCurdy, who previously posted an image of Gomez's dripping watercolour ink on his Instagram page, has since shared a video of the 'Selfish Love' singer's close friend Delevingne with a mirroring tattoo.

The only noticeable difference is that whereas Gomez's ink is on her back, Delevingne's is on her side.

'Matching for @caradelevingne. I had so much fun making these tattoos — thanks for always trusting me Cara. Fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolour tattoos ever,' McCurdy wrote in the caption accompanying the video of Delevingne.

Fans have reacted to the 29-year-old close friends' tattoos, with one writing: 'Oh a friendship tattoo.'

Another wrote: 'Caralena is real!'

News of the pair's matching tattoos comes after it was recently revealed that Delevingne is set to star in Gomez's award-winning comedy crime drama, Only Murders in the Building.

Article originally published on 29/12/21

Selena Gomez's new tattoo has finally been revealed in its full glory, after fans caught a black and white glimpse of it on in mid-December. The 29-year-old got her ink from go-to celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott 'Bang Bang' McCurdy, who finally posted the full colour version to Instagram on Tuesday.

It shows a large, soft-focused rose without borders blooming at the top of Gomez's spine, dripping down black and dark red in between her shoulder blades. Her ombre bob is split down the middle to give the tattoo its full due.

'Watercolor on @selenagomez,' he wrote in the caption. 'Thank you for always being wonderful.'

McCurdy's previous post was from a much greater distance and it was difficult to make out the full form. It was simply captioned, '@selenagomez.'



This is far from her first visit to Bang Bang; the musical artist was just there in April of this year, where she got a small cross tattooed across her collarbone. McCurdy shared a short video clip of the tattoo, writing, 'We [heart] @selenagomez.'

Gomez has a number of other tattoos, including the word 'Rare,' referencing her most recent album, words in Arabic that mean 'love yourself first,' and the roman numerals LXXVI on the back of her neck. Page Six reports she has 16 tattoos in total, all of which mark important moments in her life. Her first tattoo was a small music note on her wrist, which she has said is because 'music is a big influence' in her life.

There's been no comment yet from Gomez on what this tattoo is meant to commemorate, but it's definitely more elaborate than a music note. The pop star recently launched a platform for people to share their personal struggles with mental health and to find simple content meant to help them de-stress and care for themselves called Wondermind.

