Selena Gomez's Tattoo Artist Shares Close-Up Photo of the Star's New Dripping Rose Body Art

Selena Gomez

bang bang tattoo/instagram. Inset:getty

Selena Gomez's tattoo artist is sharing more details about the singer's newest ink that sent fans into a frenzy earlier this month.

Gomez's go-to celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy — who has also worked on body art for Rihanna and Lebron James — posted a close-up shot on Tuesday of the 29-year-old star's large back tattoo of a rose with a black stem that appears to be dripping down her spine.

"Watercolor on @selenagomez," he captioned the photo on Instagram. "Thank you for always being wonderful🖤."

RELATED: Selena Gomez Appears to Get a Large New Back Tattoo: See the Photo Her Pro Shared

Fans gushed over the reveal in the comment section, with one fan writing, "Love it and love her!! She's stunning🔥." Another commented, "❤️🙌😍 I LOVE IT SO MUCH❤️🙌😍."

Gomez has yet to comment about the new ink herself, but the Only Murders in the Building actress is no stranger to tattoos — she reportedly has at least 16 total, including the new back ink, according to Page Six. Many of them represent important moments in her life, including the date of her kidney transplant.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Debuts New Thigh Tattoo After 2019 AMAs Performance: See the Photos

Her first tattoo was a small music note on her wrist. In a 2012 interview with Access Hollywood, she said she got the tattoo because "music is a big influence in my life."

She added, "I was named after a singer, I'm a singer and a lot of other personal reasons. So, that's what I got."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She last visited Bang Bang in April to get a dainty cross tattooed across her collarbone. The artist posted a video of Gomez with the fresh ink on Instagram at the time, writing: "We 🤍 @selenagomez."

Story continues

RELATED: Selena Gomez Spontaneously Gets a New Piercing During a Night Out with Friends

Several of the Disney Channel alum's other pieces are also from the artist, including one of her latest: the word "Rare," a nod to her 2020 album and cosmetics line Rare Beauty.

In 2014, Bang Bang inscribed the Arabic words that translate to "love yourself first" on her back below her right shoulder. He's also etched the roman numerals LXXVI, representing the number 76, on the back of her neck.

Bang Bang told the Daily Mail at the time that the ink "was a tribute to a family member who she said means a lot to her."