Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Is Set to Launch a "Soft" Tinted Lip Oil

Selena Gomez's cult-loved beauty brand Rare Beauty has launched into the world of lip oils.

Out of all of the celebrity-branded beauty hypes, Rare Beauty is one of the brands that all beauty enthusiasts swear by, making this drop bound to sell out instantly. The brand's "Soft Pinch" Tinted Lip Oil goes from a "lip jelly" into a supple oil with a "soft pinch" of color and that shine, designed to provide moisture and comfort to the lips. Infused with jojoba and sunflower seed oils, you can rest assured there will be no signs of cracking or dryness in sight. As the lip oils offer buildable coverage, Rare Beauty suggests a single swipe for a sheer wash of color and layering up for a "bold and juicy pop.

Available in eight shades, inclusive tones such as "Affection," a deep berry, and "Delight," a forgiving warm rose brown, fans will have an array of colors to pick from that suits their glam aesthetics for whatever occasion.

The "Soft Pinch" Tinted Lip Oil will retail for $20 USD and will be up for grabs on March 29 via Rare Beauty's website.