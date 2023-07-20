Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Has Brought in $70 Million on Blush Alone

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Rare Beauty continues to be an example of a celebrity-helmed beauty brand done right.

As first reported by Bloomberg, Selena Gomez's best-selling blush category alone accounts for $70 million of the brand's yearly revenue. Its blush products are wildly popular, sell out often and have seen particular virality on TikTok — the brand reportedly sold 3.1 million units in 2022. While the company sells two different blushes, the top-selling formula in question is its smash-hit fan favorite Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which retails for $23 a pop.

Since the brand's launch in 2020, the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush has maintained its position as a social media sensation for its long lasting and super pigmented formula, with 81.4 million views on TikTok to date.

While celebrity beauty brands have continued to roll out — to varying degrees of success — in recent years, the overwhelming success story of Rare's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is one the industry hasn't really seen since the era of the Kylie Lip Kit's heyday.

