Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak

Melody Chiu
·6 min read
Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Selena Gomez is peeling back the curtain like never before in her revealing new documentary My Mind & Me.

In the film, directed by Alek Keshishian, the pop star and actress, 30, puts her physical and internal struggles on full display.

From body image issues to painful lupus flare-ups and, of course, her ongoing journey with mental health, Gomez bravely invites fans into her ups and downs over the last six years.

"I'm kind of scared. A lot of people are going to see this whole other side of me — and I'm like, 'I hope they like it,'" she told Kelly Clarkson earlier this week during an appearance on her talkshow.

Below are the biggest revelations from the documentary, streaming on Apple TV+ beginning Friday.

Her Struggles with Body Image

In the lead-up to her 2016 Revival Tour, Gomez is reduced to tears during fittings and rehearsals. "I wanna have the body to wear it proudly and I want the booty that I don't have," she says. "My body's very young. [I want to] look like a woman and not like a 12-year-old boy."

Gomez is also haunted by her lack of self-confidence, "a voice that comes in my head that says that, 'You miss this. That sucked. That sucked. Oh, you get a glimpse of yourself on the screen — wow, that looks pretty f—in' s—ty," she continues. "It just sucks the life out of me, and I don't want to perform. The pressure is just overwhelming."

The star grows even more emotional while recounting a conversation she had with Interscope Records CEO John Janick.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Says She Has a 'Healthy Relationship with My Therapist' as She Talks Mental Health Advocacy

"I don't want him to think he signed some f—ing Disney kid," she says. "It just sucks too because the whole song thing ... he called me this morning about the song with Justin — and I was just like, 'When am I gonna be good enough by myself?'"

The captured moment of frustration is the only time Gomez is heard directly referencing her ex, Justin Bieber, in the film.

Her 'Psychotic Break'

After canceling her tour in August 2016, Gomez's mental health declined further. "At one point, she's like, 'I don't want to be alive right now. I don't want to live. And I'm like, 'Wait, what?'" recalls her former assistant Theresa. "It was one of the moments where you look in her eyes and there was nothing there. It was so scary."

Gomez's best friend, Raquelle, recounted the "very chaotic" period when the star began "hearing all of these voices."

RELATED: Selena Gomez Says She May Not Be Able to Carry Children Due to Bipolar Disorder Meds, Details 2018 Psychosis

"They just kept getting louder and louder again. That triggered some sort of psychotic break," says Raquelle in the film. Adds Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, who says she learned of her daughter's 2018 hospitalization via TMZ: "They called me and wanted to know what my daughter was doing in the hospital with a nervous breakdown. She didn't want anything to do with me, and I was scared she was gonna die."

Learning About Bipolar Disorder

In 2019, Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. "I'm gonna be honest. I didn't wanna go to a mental health hospital," she says in the film. "I didn't want to, but I didn't wanna be trapped in myself in my mind anymore." (In her latest Rolling Stone cover story, Gomez reveals she has sought in-patient treatment four times.)

Grappling with her diagnosis, "I thought my life was over," she adds. "I was like, 'This is how I'm gonna be forever.'"

In one of the documentary's rawest moments, Gomez weeps as she reflects on the impact her mental health had on her loved ones.

"That's why I say to people that I have the greatest friends and family, especially my mom and stepdad Brian because I shouldn't have spoken to them the way that I did, and I shouldn't have treated them the way that I did sometimes," she says. "When I wake up the next day, they told me what happened ... they explained to me, they're like, 'Look, I know that that's not you talking and we're really concerned. We love you. We don't see anything different from what was last night to now.'"

RELATED: See Selena Gomez Visit Her Childhood Friend in Touching Clip from 'My Mind and Me'

Even now, "I just say it over and over again," continues Gomez. "I say, 'I'm so sorry,' 'cause I remember certain things that I did, and I was so mean."

In the documentary, Gomez also discusses the impact she hopes to make in the mental health community.

In May, the Only Murders in the Building actress headed to the White House for an appearance at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum, where she shared her mental health journey.

"Mental health is very personal for me, and I hope that by using my platform to share my own story and working with incredible people like all of you I can help others feel less alone and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want," she said at the appearance, which was also attended by First Lady Jill Biden, Ambassador Susan Rice, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and 30 youth mental health activists.

Living with Lupus

Gomez has long been an advocate for others struggling with lupus, and she shares in the film that she faced an excruciating flare-up during the pandemic.

"I was so young. I haven't felt it since I was younger," she says, visibly in pain. "Now it just hurts in the morning. When I wake up, [I] immediately start crying because it hurts — like everything."

The physical pain also exacerbated her emotional struggles. "I've been having really bad dreams about my past and stuff," she continues. "I think my past and my mistakes — that's what drives me into depression. It's like, my whole life since I was a kid, I've been working ... the only thing I want is [to be] a mom. I don't wanna be super famous. I just feel stuck, and I just wanna move forward."

Healing from Heartbreak

While she doesn't refer to Bieber by name aside from seemingly mentioning their prospective duet, Gomez reflects on navigating the end of a toxic relationship amid the release of her record-breaking 2019 ballad, "Lose You to Love Me."

"It's about more than just lost love. It's me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too," she says. "The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again. Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of, but then I just moved past it and I wasn't afraid anymore."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Latest Stories

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Yellowknife kickboxing coach guides Canadian youth team to best finish at world championship

    A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo