Selena Gomez's Heart-Stopping Birthday Look Included the Sexy Shoes That Easily Elevate Any Outfit

Selena Gomez rang in her 31st birthday this weekend, and she proved once again that when it comes to fashion, she’s versatile. Earlier this month, she went viral for her simple but flattering swimsuit, while this week she stunned in something that was far from basic: A fiery-red mini dress covered in applique flowers and fringe. To put it simply, she looked 🔥.

A “look,” of course, requires more than just a good dress — it’s about how everything comes together from head-to-toe. So naturally, the actress and Rare Beauty founder slipped on sexy shoes that can easily elevate any outfit: strappy black heels. The heels laced up around her ankles and calves and completed her sizzling ensemble. But, they’re also capable of adding a bit of edge to an otherwise toned-down trouser or jean; they’re the shoes you reach for when you need to take an outfit up a notch.

Gomez’s birthday fit reminded me that my shoe collection is missing this key style, so I found 10 similar pairs to get the look, with prices starting at just $35:



Right now, you can get Vince Camuto’s Enjita Sandals for just $35 with the code SANDAL50 at checkout. Like Gomez’s pair, this style features a thin heel, leathery ties, and a sleek black finish. According to shoppers, the heels are the “most sexy and comfortable sandals for the summer,” with one person writing that they can “walk all day” in them. Other customers were impressed with the versatility of the lace-up shoes; one person said they swear by the heels to “dress up” even their more “casual numbers,” while another shopper wrote that they love how the shoes “can be worn with dresses or… jeans.”

Vince Camuto

$119

$35

Buy on vincecamuto.com

At Amazon, these lookalike heels from Isnom are on sale for just $46. This pick combines Gomez’s chic and sexy shoe with the style we’ve been seeing on every celebrity this summer with its toe thong strap. Shoppers are obsessed with the shoe, with the heel boasting more than 1,200 perfect ratings. Customers describe the heel as “uber comfortable” and “super sexy.” And according to one self-described skeptic, this pair is a must-have, explaining that the ties never felt too tight and the “cushioned support” made them easy to wear.

Amazon

$66

$46

Buy on Amazon

Journee’s Harpr Sandal is made with vegan leather straps and the brand’s Tru Comfort Foam insole, designed to make the strappy heels something you’ll wear on repeat. Shoppers say the brand delivers on both comfort and style. “These are the comfiest heels I own… I was able to wear them out three nights in a row and my feet never hurt,” raved one customer. And according to another person, “the straps make it super sexy but they’re also super comfy… [and] the block heels make it easy to stay balanced.”

DSW

$85

$60

Buy on dsw.com

Shop more Gomez-inspired heels to elevate just about anything in your wardrobe, below.

Circus NY Jocelyn

Zappos

$90

$40

Buy on Zappos

The Drop Women's Archie Lace-Up Strappy Heeled Sandal

Amazon

$55

$49

Buy on Amazon

Chinese Laundry Yita

Zappos

$80

Buy on Zappos

Schutz Meghan Ankle Tie Sandal

Nordstrom

$148

$85

Buy on Nordstrom

