Selena Gomez Mocks Her Dating Life At 30, Comparing It To When She Was 24

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images
Article updated on 14/04/22

Selena Gomez mocked her dating life at 30 in a hilarious TikTok video, after she previously spoke about being 'excited' for the new decade.

While looking hysterical and seemingly crying, she said: 'The last time I was single I was 24 and the dating pool was everyone.'

She added: 'And now it's like a puddle of age-appropriate men who are old and gross and I don't want to do that.'

Just last month, Gomez enacted a similar sketch to poke fun at her love life.

Taking to the same social media platform, she was seen lip syncing to King Nas' TikTok audio about a woman not taking a man's compliments about her appearance - being pretty was one of them.

Her accompanying caption read: 'Maybe this is why I’m single. Don’t believe a damn word.'

Article originally published on 06/01/22

Selena Gomez has spent most of her life under the spotlight, and soon will celebrate a big milestone birthday.

The award-winning 'Good For You' singer, who grew up on our TV screens starring in hit shows such as Disney's Hannah Montana, alongside Miley Cyrus, and Wizards of Waverly Place, turns 30 in July, and has opened up about how she's viewing life in the final months of her twenties.

In an interview with People, the 29-year-old said she's 'excited' about turning 30.

'I love growing up. When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different,' she added.

'But now I'm like, "Wow, this is not what I ever expected," and I couldn't be more thrilled. I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful.'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The singer, who's nominated for her first Grammy at the recently postponed 2022 awards, for Latin pop album Revelación, added: 'I'm about to be 30, so it's pretty wild. A lot has changed for me in a lot of good ways.'

Speaking about her Grammy nod, she said: 'I'm so excited! It's cool because I put my heart and soul into that album. I'm not fluent in Spanish, but, funny enough, it's actually easier for me to sing in Spanish than it is to speak it. I wanted to make sure that we were covering all the bases, that the words were beautiful, that it matched where I was in my life and that every little part of the song sounded authentic. I couldn't be more proud.'

The star also admitted that receiving such a high-profile nomination has made her nervous, which she believes is a 'good fire under my ass'.

With age comes experience, and in Gomez's case there's a lot of it, after dealing with the pressures of life under the public eye, not to mention her impressive career that includes two businesses, Rare Beauty and more recently WonderMind. The latter is a mental health company she's teamed up for with her producer mother Mandy Teefey and friend Daniella Pierson.

Gomez is also currently the star of the popular crime comedy drama Only Murders in the Building, which is now set to star her friend, British model Cara Delevingne, with whom she just got a matching tattoo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc)

Recalling their time together on set so far, Gomez said: 'She and I recently had our first day shooting, and we had a blast.

'It was so much fun. Cara and I have only done one thing together, and it was when we were really young, like 17, so it's exciting to work with her again.'

Texas-born Gomez, who's had to grapple with numerous difficult times in her life, including a kidney transplant and Bipolar diagnosis, previously spoke to Entrepreneur magazine of taking time away from social media, noting: 'I understood what was happening in my mind, I gained a sense of purpose.'

As for now, the beauty entrepreneur, who has 286million followers on Instagram and 37.5million on TikTok, is active on her social platforms, and her presence online is only set to grow.

In December, the star defended herself to a critic who questioned her drinking, after she uploaded a TikTok video. At the time, she told the critic: 'What I love is that you have to go out of your way to see the comments. I can get away with stuff on TikTok for some reason, so I'm going to keep going.'

And we'll keep watching.

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a