Selena Gomez Wore a Red-Hot Naked Dress to the 2023 MTV VMAs

Just when we all thought that the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet was winding down, there was a surprise appearance from none other than Selena Gomez. The Emmy-nominated singer, actress, and advocate (not to mention beauty entrepreneur and budding culinary master) made the red carpet arrivals worth the wait with a showstopping sequined dress that was covered in an intricate pattern of leaves and flowers.

Gomez's take on naked dressing (a Hollywood staple) came via Oscar de la Renta. The dress included an asymmetrical hem with carwash-style strings of florals and a delicate halter neckline that used the same strips of flowers and blossoms as her dress. The high slit was the perfect cut to show off a pair of strappy red heels and she wore her hair pushed back and straight. She finished the look with subtle, low-key glam and dramatic diamond earrings.

Gomez is nominated this year in the Song of the Year category for "Calm Down," her duet with Rema. The track is also up for Best Collaboration and Best Afrobeats. Selena hasn't made an appearance at the VMAs since 2015.



“‘Calm Down’ is about the events that led me to finding love at the time,” Rema told Pitchfork back in February. “It started at a party where I saw a girl who stood out from other girls so I felt like shooting my shot. We spoke and danced ... but her friends didn’t let me get any closer which killed the vibe, but afterward when they weren’t there, we stayed in touch and hit it off.”



