Selena Gomez Wore Nothing But a Plunging Red Bra in a Set of Bedroom Selfies on Instagram

Cue the fireworks.

Getty

Selena Gomez is officially in her bombshell era.



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After wearing all Versace everything from the fashion house's new collaboration with Dua Lipa (polka-dot miniskirt and Medusa sunglasses, included) at the pool, Selena didn't give the internet much time to recover from the ultra-sexy snap and shared another set of sultry selfies just a few hours later.

In the photos, Selena captured herself in bed while wearing nothing but a plunging red bra with skinny straps and ruffled edges. Her dark brunette hair was worn down in soft waves swept to the side, and she paired her glowing complexion with a slick of mascara to her upper and lower lashes and a swipe of pink lipstick.

"@dolceglow tan before I tan ☀️," she wrote in the caption, crediting her bronzed skin to the sunless tanning brand.

Selena Gomez Instagram

Related: Selena Gomez Debuted New Blonde Hair While Posing Pantsless on Instagram

Fans were quick to praise Selena's sexy new look in the comments section, with one writing: "I am too stunned to speak 😍." Another added, "Is this why all the fireworks are going off?" A third, meanwhile, gave her a new nickname: "HOTLENA."



Selena's boudoir selfies came around the same time that Hailey Bieber expressed her disappointment over their "made-up" feud during a wide-ranging interview on Bloomberg's The Circuit With Emily Chang. “I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez — this pitting between two women and division between two women," Bieber explained. “It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives." She added, "That can be really dangerous.”



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.