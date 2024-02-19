Selena Gomez Went From Wearing a Flirty Slit Dress to Nothing at All During a 40-Hour Trip to Paris

Instagram/@selenagomez

What better way for Selena Gomez to celebrate her upcoming single than with a trip to the City of Love?

On February 18, Gomez shared multiple photos from a 40-hour visit to Paris to promote “Love On,” which will be released on February 22 (well before close friend Taylor Swift's upcoming Tortured Poets album release in April). In multiple images, Gomez shows off her French style in a belted little black turtleneck dress with a flirty thigh slit, which she wore under a leather trench coat.

She kept the all-black look going with a pair of sheer tights, pointed-toed heels, and black sunglasses. Of course, no trip to Paris is complete without a chic red lip, a croissant selfie, and a hotel bubble bath. Emily in Paris, who?

This will be Selena Gomez's first track since “Single Soon” dropped in August 2023, though we now know that the 31-year-old pop star was already dating boyfriend Benny Blanco when the breakup song went public. On Valentine's Day, Gomez shared a bunch of snaps with Blanco on her Instagram grid, referring to the music producer as her “bes fwend.”

We have a feeling “Love On” will be all about her new relationship, though her next album might also shed light on some unknown romantic experiences. “I’m now telling stories that people don’t know. People I’ve dated that people don’t know, experiences I’ve had that people don’t know," Gomez told Zane Lowe back in November 2022, well before she began dating Blanco in the summer of 2023. "I created this whole private life that was just mine. And I feel like now I have to tell these stories. And people are gonna ask a lot of questions.”

She continued, "I feel like I’ve earned it and I just don’t want to release anything that’s not perfect. It’s getting there, is all I can say. It’s getting there.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour