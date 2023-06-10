Selena Gomez Went Out In a Flirty Black and White Mini Skirt In Paris

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

On Friday, Selena Gomez stepped out in Paris to promote her Rare Beauty line during an event at the Bulgari Hotel, looking chic in a black and white pleated mini skirt, which showed off her toned legs with a hemline at mid-thigh. She paired the look with button down blouse in white and an adorable black and white bow pinned to her high ponytail.

For accessories, she wore a pair of clear Alaïa heels with a pointed black toe, narrow black sunglasses, and silver hoop earrings. During the event, Women's Wear Daily reports that Gomez spent time explaining the meaning of her brand's name and what the company has come to meant to her.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“The word ‘rare’ to me means so much, because I think people forget we spend a lot of time trying to look like other people, when in reality we’re exactly who we are,” she told her guests. “There’s all these faces, and that’s beautiful. I just hope our brand can embrace the natural side of everyone.”

Earlier this week, Gomez was seen enjoying Paris, leaving the Royal Monceau hotel after midnight in a monochrome tan look with a long trench coat, loose camel slacks, and a pair of matching slides. She was carrying a black handbag and wearing a black mask.

The actress and pop star has been in Paris for a few weeks as she films her new movie Emilia Perez, which co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofia Gascón, and Edgar Ramirez, the latter of whom was seen with Gomez at the recent Beyoncé Renaissance Tour concert in Saint-Denis. She also recently wrapped season three of Only Murders in the Building, her hit Hulu series she stars in with comedians Chris Martin and Martin Short.



In a new interview with The Wrap, Gomez shared what it was like working with newest cast member, Meryl Streep.

“Working with her, for any actor I would assume, it takes your breath away to be around someone who is a part of history, who has paved the way for so many actresses and told so many powerful stories and is recognized for that,” she said. “And she couldn’t have been more humble, more nice, more, just, adorable.”

Obviously, Gomez has had a busy year, but she shared some thoughts on finding balance in her life these days. Or not.

“I don’t think balance is consistent for me because of my lifestyle,” she explained. “The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve understood that this is my job and this is what I want to do with my life, so I want to enjoy it. And I make time for the things that are important. This is the perfect example. I just wrapped my show and I’m spending one week with my family and then I’m going off to Paris and then I’ll return to them but I’ll be working on my album at the same time. I just have to do it all. Right now, that’s just how I function.”

She added, “Maybe when I get older, I’ll be different, but who I am — my work ethic, my life — is this: the hustle. And I get bored. I just want to do so many cool things with so many awesome people.”

You Might Also Like