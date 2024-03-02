Selena Gomez Went Braless in the Perfect White Tank Top and Jeans

The no-fail outfit everyone needs in their closet.

Getty

When it comes to getting dressed, simple can sometimes be best. Think of the classics already hanging in your closet (the LBD, a trench coat, ballet flats) — they instantly elevate any outfit, minimal effort required. And the same can be said for the humble white tank top, especially when styled à la Selena Gomez.

On Friday, the singer, actress, and beauty entrepreneur uploaded a new mirror selfie to her Instagram Story, and in the photo, she wore the beloved no-fail outfit formula that has been around for as long as anyone can remember. Sitting on her unmade bed (relatable), Gomez went braless underneath a white tank that featured spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline, and that was tucked into a pair of dark-wash wide-leg jeans. She went barefoot and accessorized only with a black leather belt with a gold buckle and a smattering of rings.



Gomez's glam was just as low-key as her outfit, as she combined a nude lip with her sleek brunette bob with a middle part and flipped-out ends.

White has certainly been Gomez's go-to color as of late. Last month, the Only Murders in the Building star attended the 2024 SAG Awards while wearing a custom Atelier Versace A-line gown that was covered in sequins and featured corset-style boning at the midsection, as well as Medusa hardware on the straps. She offset the all-white color palette with a classic red manicure and wore her hair in brushed-back soft waves.

