Selena Gomez Wears Thigh-High Patent Leather Boots for Night Out After Addressing Relationship Status

'The Only Murders in the Building' star confirmed that she is single in a recent TikTok video

Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is stepping up her shoe game!

The singer and actress, 31, posted a photo of her rocking a pair of racy patent thigh-high boots on her Instagram Story ahead of a night out on Saturday, following a recent TikTok video where she confirmed her single status.

Gomez showed off her daring choice of footwear in a photo that saw her sitting cross-legged on a bed. She wore a white shirt dress, which was unbuttoned at the chest, and black patent thigh-high pointed boots.

The Only Murders in the Building star wore her hair loose and straight with her signature middle part and added a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete her look.



Gomez followed up the full-length photo with a pouting selfie that appeared to be taken during her night out.

Selena Gomez/Instagram Gomez posted a photo of her modeling a pair of thigh-high patent boots

The actress then revealed that she was out dining with BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham as she reposted an Instagram Story photo initially shared by Nicola, 28, which showed Gomez sitting at a restaurant table and applying her make-up using the camera on her phone.

“@selenagomez most beautiful inside and out," Nicola captioned her Instagram Story post, adding a white heart emoji.



Another photo shared by the Transformers: Age of Extinction star saw her posing with Gomez and a friend inside a car.

Nicola, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham, also revealed that her husband had joined the evening out, re-posting an Instagram Story Brooklyn had shared.



Selena Gomez/Instagram Gomez pouted for the camera she showed off her racy look

In the sweet snap, the husband and wife kissed while sitting in what appeared to be the same car that Nicola and Gomez had also been pictured in. Brooklyn, 24, also shared various photographs of dishes from the friends' restaurant meal.

The fun night out, and Gomez's racy choice of boot, came after the singer decided to clear up her relationship status with a cheeky, straight-to-the-point clip on TikTok. Sporting an oversized top and braided pigtails, Gomez delivered the message as she sat on a couch.



Nicola Peltz Beckham/Instagram Gomez enjoyed a night out with BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham and friends

"Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me bitch, y'all be safe out there," the “Single Soon” singer lip-synced as she waved to the camera. A snippet of Cyndi Lauper's 1983 classic hit "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" played during the fun video.

Gomez, whose exes include Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas and The Weeknd, recently spoke about embracing not having a boyfriend as she appeared SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon to discuss her new music.

Selena Gomez/Instagram Gomez reposted a photo of her doing her make-up while dining with Nicola

“I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to, like, have someone,' and I get that," said Gomez.

"But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be," she added.



