Selena Gomez Wears Sparkling Cutout Minidress For ‘Throuple’ Vacation With the Petlz Beckhams

Selena Gomez rang in 2023 in style.

The singer and Rare Beauty founder made time in her busy schedule to party with her crew in Los Cabos, Mexico. Selena posted several snapshots from her NYE getaway, most of which include her sandwiched between newlyweds Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

Selena's friendship with the Peltz Beckhams is so tight-knit, she referred to them as a ‘throuple’ in one of her Instagram posts. The carousel of pictures shows her hugging the couple, laying with them on a boat, and getting ready for the NYE festivities. “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” she captioned the pics.

Also in attendance was Raquelle Stevens, author of The Sunshine Mind and host of the podcast Giving Back Generation. Raquelle is notably one of Selena Gomez's closest friends, as seen in her documentary My Mind & Me. The two even have matching ‘4’ tattoos with friends Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez.

Gomez is no stranger to matching tattoos. In January 2022, Gomez debuted a watercolor rose tattoo on the back of her neck that matches with Cara Delevingne. In fact, Selena just the revealed cursive “angel” tattoos she and Nicola share on their forearms. Meanwhile, Brooklyn has 70 tattoos dedicated to his wife…

Selena Gomez Nicola Peltz Tattoo Instagram: @selenagomez

For the night of New Year's Eve, Selena and Nicola wore matching custom Maison Valentino dresses with their names stitched on the tag. “Thank @maisonvalentino for me and my angels' dresses," she captioned photos of the dresses. "Felt like a fairy! Oh and @isabelalysa for making us look good!”

The night appeared to have been filled with sparklers, fireworks, drinking, dancing, and cigars.“Happy New Year y’all! You have no idea how much I love you all and appreciate you,” Selena Gomez captioned more photos with the Cabo crew. Nicola echoed the same sentiment in her own post from the trip, writing, “Love you so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

My New Year's resolution? Score an invite to next year's trip.

Originally Appeared on Glamour