Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Oscar de la Renta to the '2023' Emmys

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

New lovebirds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just brought their relationship to a new level — red-carpet official — at the (postponed) 2023 Emmy Awards.

The couple made their way into the Emmys together, though only Gomez got her photos taken in a sheer red sequined Oscar de la Renta gown, styled by Erin Walsh. The ruby color of her dress highlighted her Tiffany & Co. necklace, a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock style. Her velvet Rene Caovilla sandals were a similar hue, too.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On the beauty front, Gomez went for vamp glam with her a dark red lip, and embraced a classic 'updo with a side-swept bang.

While Blanco didn't pose with Gomez for the line of photographers, he held his own fashion-wise in a navy trench coat, black satin button-down shirt and wide-leg grey pants.

Since hard-launching their relationship in December 2023, the couple has not been shy about letting the world into their relationship. Onlookers have been quick to share thoughts on the pairing, but it appears Gomez and Blanco continue to get more serious. If they're as committed as they come across, perhaps a Met Gala appearance is in our near future.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.