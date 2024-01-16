Selena Gomez Wears Sexy, Sheer Gown on Emmys Red Carpet as Benny Blanco Blows Her Kisses from the Sidelines!

The actress, whose hit series 'Only Murders in the Building' received 11 Emmy nominations, brought boyfriend Benny Blanco as her date

Neilson Barnard/Getty Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024

Selena Gomez made quite the mark on the Emmys red carpet.

On Monday, the singer and actress, 31, arrived at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards — where her series Only Murders in the Building received 11 nods — in a sheer sequin gown that left jaws on the carpet — and her boyfriend Benny Blanco was there to show his support, kissing her from the sidelines in an Instagram video shared by E! News.

Gomez's moody ensemble featured an Oscar de la Renta dress made with a scalloped neckline and maroon embellishments crafted from 450,000 sequins, according to E!'s red carpet correspondent, Zanna Roberts Rassi. She paired the glitzy design with black heels.

David Fisher/Shutterstock Selena Gomez wears Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. at the 2023 Emmys in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024

The nominee sparkled even more courtesy of her Tiffany & Co. necklace, which boasts a morganite gem weighing over 35 carats.

She also didn't hold back on her glam which centered around an elegant updo with a face-framing bang and a dark red lip.

For his part Blanco was ever the supportive plus-one, wearing a more laid back look so his leading lady could have her moment.

On Jan.5, a source told PEOPLE that Gomez is “super happy and present” amid her new romance.

"She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment,” the source told PEOPLE. "Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

"Everyone is so happy that she's happy," the insider added before revealing that her loved ones are "protective" of Gomez.

Earlier this month, Gomez kicked off award season with a bang in a fiery Giorgio Armani dress at the Golden Globes.

The multi-hyphenate star — one of the many celebrities who opted to rock red at the ceremony — dazzled in the vibrant dress, which featured unique details like an asymmetrical hemline, cleavage cutouts adorned and sparkly rosettes.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Selena Gomez at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Rare Beauty founder made the look monochromatic with a pair of metallic red Christian Louboutin heels, accessorized with tons of sparkling jewels and a manicure her nail artist Tom Bachik described as "patent leather."

With the help of her show-stopping gown, Gomez had several memorable moments both before and after the ceremony, including a Marilyn Monroe moment on the red carpet, a viral gossip session with BFF Taylor Swift and a steamy post-Globes smooch with Blanco.



Ahead of her eventful Golden Globes evening, she raved about her dress to PEOPLE.

"I love the asymmetrical hemline,” she said of the Giorgio Armani gown, adding that “having a cutout in the dress really felt edgy and fun.”

Also prior to the Jan. 7 ceremony, Gomez used her own Rare Beauty products to achieve her soft glam and skin — which she showed off on the brand’s TikTok account.



Christopher Polk/NBC Selena Gomez at the 2022 Emmys.

At last year’s Emmys, the Only Murders in the Building star was a vision in white.

On the red carpet of the 2022 Emmy Awards, where she was a presenter, Gomez shimmered in a beaded halter gown from Celine, which she paired with a silver clutch, also from the fashion house.

The actress paired the high-neck dress with metallic shoes and green details, including tassel earrings and an emerald manicure.

