Selena Gomez Wears a Chic Off-The-Shoulder Dress to Steve Martin's Documentary Release

On Friday, Selena Gomez attended the premiere of her Only Murders in the Building costar Steve Martin's new documentary, Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces. The Hulu star wore a chic black off-the-shoulder dress with multiple oversized bows along the neckline, long sleeves, and a tailored calve-length skirt.

On her feet were a pair of pointed toe slingback heels worn over semi-sheer black stockings. She had her hair back in a sleek bun and wore diamond rings and earrings while carrying a long black clutch with gold hardware.

Martin's Apple TV+'s two-part documentary covers his amazing career as a Hollywood icon and comedian. The screening was star-studded, and included his friends Jimmy Fallon, Diane Sawyer, and Finn Wittrock.

In an interview with the Guardian about making the doc, Martin said, “You can’t analyse your own life and work. I know what it looks like on the inside: a big mess, a big jumble. But how about from the outside?”

The 78-year-old has had a long career and it's still growing; he and fellow comedian Martin Short are currently shooting season four of Only Murders in the Building with Gomez, which has attracted all sorts of talent, including actress Meryl Streep. The premise of the show is that three neighbors obsessed with true crime stories band together when someone dies in their building.

In addition to returning to set for Only Murders in the Building, Gomez has been making a return to her big Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place, appearing in the new reboot that was just greenlit for a full first season. The original iteration ended in 2012 after five years on air, and will now follow the grown up family of Justin Russo and his wife Giada, as well as their two children, Roman and Milo.

