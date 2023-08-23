Selena Gomez Uses 'Sex and the City' Audio to Tease New Song and Kim Cattrall Approves

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star teased her new music with a clip of 'Sex and the City' character Samantha Jones

Selena Gomez and Kim Cattrall, who both star in New York City-set series, showed their mutual respect for each other in a brief social media interaction.

On Tuesday, Gomez, 31, teased the release of her single "Single Soon" by sharing a video of herself set to audio from Sex and the City. "Single Soon this Friday!" the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the post. Gomez confirmed "Single Soon" would be released on Aug. 25 earlier this month.

In the clip, Gomez used audio from the first season episode of Sex and the City, "Three's a Crowd." Cattrall's character Samantha Jones is heard chatting on the phone to an apparently overly eager suitor. Gomez mimed answering the phone as Samantha, replicating the character's familiar sing-song voice, "Hellooo?"

"It's over, I told my wife [about us]!" a disembodied male voice responded, to which Gomez's Samantha dismissed him with, "Who is this?" before shrugging her shoulders and hanging up.

The clip was then shared to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where it caught the attention of Cattrall, 67. The How I Met Your Father star re-posted the video.

"I approve this message," Cattrall wrote, adding a lipstick emoji.



Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Kim Cattrall said "I approve" to Selena Gomez's news of her new single.

Related: And Just Like That, Samantha Jones Is Back! Everything Kim Cattrall Has Said About the 'SATC' Reboot

In "Three's a Crowd," Samantha becomes involved with a married man. Later in the episode, the married man calls and says he is willing to dump his wife to be with Samantha, but she is not interested in winning that romantic outcome.

While Gomez has kept busy of late with her acting on Only Murders in the Building, she has continued recording. “Single Soon” will be featured on her upcoming album, tentatively titled SG3.

Story continues

Courtesy of Interscope Records Selena Gomez's 'Single Soon' cover

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Y’all have been asking for new music for a while," Gomez wrote on social media. "Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now."

The single will mark Gomez's first new music since the 2021 release of her Spanish-language EP Revelación.



Cattrall can next be seen on the season 2 finale of the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That... which airs Thursday, Aug. 24 on Max.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.