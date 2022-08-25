Selena Gomez Teased New Music in a Denim Corset

Selena Gomez Red Gown Ponytail 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

Selena Gomez has new music on the horizon, and the singer and actress teased the song and accompanying video in the most fitting way: with a TikTok, of course (she's the unofficial TikTok queen, after all).

On Wednesday, Gomez shared a snippet from the music video for her remix to Rema's song, "Calm Down," on TikTok — her seemingly preferred social media platform. In the clip, Gomez danced alongside a vintage-style silver Porsche convertible while wearing a new take on workwear: a denim corset top and olive-colored baggy trousers. She wore her dark hair parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves and accessorized with thick gold hoops, a matching necklace, and a collection of rings.

Her collaborator sat on the hood of the car and also jammed to the beat in baggy cargo shorts and a flannel shirt.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Talks Wanting a Family, Mental Health, and Quitting Instagram

"Calm Down is out Thursday at Midnight WAT/ 4 pm PT!! @badboyrema Pre-save at link in bio," she captioned the post.

Gomez first announced the collaboration earlier this week by posting a montage of meeting Rema and attending his concert. "I'm really excited to see the person that asked me to be on a song that I couldn't be more honored to do," she said in the recording. "This song is fun! I hope people like it. That's all I want."