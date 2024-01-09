The Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Kylie Jenner Gossip, Explained

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

The amateur lip readers of the internet had a busy night during the 2024 Golden Globes, trying to decipher what kind of tea, exactly, Selena Gomez was spilling to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller during a commercial break in a now viral clip. The leading theory is that Gomez was recounting asking Timothée Chalamet for a pic, and being summarily rejected for said pic by Kylie Jenner. And it only got more complicated from there.

What's the video?

In the first video circulating all over social media, Gomez approaches Swift and Keller’s table, and can be seen whispering something inaudible that causes both of the other women’s jaws to drop. In the second video Keller appears to say, “with Timothée,” but it’s still not totally clear. Close followers of Gomez’s various online beefs will know that this may be significant because Jenner, who is dating Chalamet, is close to Hailey Bieber—with whom Gomez’s fans at least have long-running ill-will.

Wait, Selena x Timmy?

Judging from the comments, a lot of people seem to have forgotten than Gomez and Chalamet starred in a movie together. Probably because it was a Woody Allen movie that came out in 2019 that Chalamet actually apologized for starring in. They also did an Instagram Live together in 2020 to encourage fans to vote, and seemed to be genuine friends at the time. So anyway, they know each other.

Did Timothée Chalamet respond?

Yes, but someone basically had to harass him into it. In a video obtained by TMZ, a reporter, who claims she was waiting for rapper DDG (who Timothée seems to not know is a person), followed Chalamet and his sister, Sex Lives of College Girl star Pauline Chalamet, through the streets of Los Angeles, repeatedly asking him to “shut down the rumors.” Without breaking stride, Chalamet says Gomez did not ask for a photo, she and Jenner have no beef ("of course not") and it's all good.

Did Selena Gomez respond?

Sort of—but not until after a photoshopped comment made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

Early Monday morning, the celebrity gossip Twitter account Pop Crave posted (and later deleted) an alleged response from Gomez. “I did not say shit, I'm sick of y’all, hop off my dick & stop overanalyzing every damn move of me without knowing. This is getting ridiculous? And wrong,” the account quoted Gomez, apparently citing a comment the Only Murders actor left on a CNN Instagram post about the gossip.

The only problem is that this response was fake. There is no such CNN post on the outlet’s IG page, and an X user has already taken credit for posting the fake clap-back.

“Y’all I’m SORRY but i thought it’ll be a joke between us Selenators, i had no idea

@PopCrave’s weird ass will use that edited comment & share it 😭😭😭😭😭,” the user tweeted. They followed up in a second tweet writing, “I’m not saying it’s not my fault for editing it, but I had no idea that this will happen, i thought my few selenator moots will just gag and this joke will die out.... it’s @PopCrave's dumbazz being UNPROFESSIONAL as FUCK spreading that..... Like I did it for fun between US.”

While we’re still waiting for a direct response from any of the individuals personally involved, an unnamed source close to the real Gomez later denied that she was gossiping about Jenner and Chalamet. In fact, the source says, she didn’t even see the couple that night. “She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” claimed the source to People. “[She] never even saw or spoke to them.”

Okay, then what was she saying?

We can’t know for sure, but fans on the internet have some fun, unserious theories. “Selena telling Taylor the Chiefs playoff game is on Peacock,” joked one Twitter user. “‘Interscope keeps bothering me about SG3 but I just keep telling them no give me a 5th year and then we’ll see,’” suggested another. On Instagram, one commenter wrote, “Taylor: my mom said she will pick us up, if your mom can drop us off.” Another person commented on People’s IG post, “Selena and Taylor are saying let’s meet Benny and Travis at In and Out Burger when this is over. I’m starving! 😂😂😂.”

Until anyone comes through with the verified transcripts from this alleged gossip sesh, let’s all just try to remember that Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have both denied feuding in the past. Maybe Selena Gomez was just talking about catching Kylie and Timothée making out during the commercial breaks like the rest of us.

This post has been updated to reflect a comment from People’s source.

Originally Appeared on Glamour