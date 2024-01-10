Selena Gomez Spills What She Really Told Taylor Swift During Viral Golden Globes Chat

Selena Gomez is speaking up about her viral Golden Globes moment with Taylor Swift.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star caused speculation this week after an intriguing exchange at Sunday’s ceremony between her, Swift and Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry went viral — and suggested they were gossiping about Timothée Chalamet.

The candid moment became widespread meme fodder and spurred several lip readers to deduce Gomez was complaining about Chalamet’s refusal to take a photo with her. Many social media users jumped to the conclusion that his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was to blame.

While a source close to Gomez has already denied as much, the actor spoke out against the theory herself on Tuesday after an Instagram post from E! News pondered: “Was Selena Gomez Gossiping About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes?”

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Gomez wrote in the comments. “Not that that’s anyone business.”

Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 and has spoken about the negative impact social media can have before. She even founded the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to expand access to mental health services for young people.

The moment between Gomez and Swift spurred endless memes and rampant speculation.

While Jenner has essentially grown up in the spotlight of the Kardashian clan’s reality TV empire, the cosmetics mogul was mobbed in the comments of her first social media post this year — for the baseless theory that she prohibited Chalamet’s selfie with Gomez.

“It was just a picture.. you really had to say NO ? Like who are you,” wrote one person on Instagram to more than 2,200 likes, with another commenting: “SUPER B i t ch!! @kyliejenner Timothée is not your private property!!”

Gomez, who was forced to shut down baseless rumors about her peers before, ultimately wasn’t the first to put this Globes moment to rest. Chalamet himself weighed in on the matter Monday — and told TMZ in Los Angeles that there’s no beef between them.

