Selena Gomez Slams Body-Shaming Trolls, Says Lupus Medication Led To Recent Weight Gain

Selena Gomez recently addressed an episode of weight gain that she attributed to her lupus medication — and told body-shaming trolls to “go away.”

“Not a model, never will be,” Gomez said during a TikTok livestream that went viral Thursday on Twitter.

“I think they’re awesome, mind you, I’m just definitely not that,” she continued. “I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, ’cause honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for their body or anything.”

Reports first emerged in 2013 that Gomez had been diagnosed with lupus, and the actor and singer confirmed the news in 2015. She has since been candid about her experience, even chronicling her related kidney transplant in a 2017 Instagram post.

“I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally,” she said this week. “When I’m off of it, I tend to lose weight. Really, guys, I just wanted to ... encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and nobody knows the real story.”

“I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful,” Gomez continued. “Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like shit, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself. And my medications are important, and I believe they are what helps me.”

Selena Gomez goes live on TikTok to address comments about her body. She talks about her health, medication for lupus and how they affect her body. pic.twitter.com/JL3hIArShB — Selena Gomez News 🎬 (@OfficialSGnews) February 16, 2023

Gomez has spoken up about the online vitriol she receives before. On Instagram last year, she proclaimed: “I don’t care about my weight, because people bitch about it anyway. ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ Bitch, I am perfect the way I am.”

Gomez told Vogue in 2021 that she’d personally stepped back from social media for three years, instead sending material to an assistant to post, because of the criticism she receives. The entertainer has talked about the need for expanded mental health services and uses her Rare Beauty brand to raise millions of dollars in support.

Lupus, an autoimmune disease that commonly causes joint pain, swelling and fatigue, can lead to severe kidney damage and heart inflammation, according to the Mayo Clinic. Gomez has undergone chemotherapy in addition to intravenous drugs and her 2017 transplant.

Gomez, who was nominated for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series for her role in Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building” at the 2023 Golden Globes, addressed the scrutiny she receives online during a TikTok livestream en route to the ceremony.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said in the video alongside her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey. “I mean, right?” Gomez laughingly said to Gracie. “But we don’t care.”

