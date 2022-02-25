Selena Gomez Shuts Down Feud Rumors with Ex The Weeknd's New Flame Simi Khadra: 'Since 2013'

Daniela Avila
·2 min read
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez/Instagram Simi Khadra, Selena Gomez, Haze Khadra

Selena Gomez is just here for the vibes.

Days after The Weeknd was spotted kissing Simi Khadra from DJ sister duo Simi & Haze, Gomez shared a photo to Instagram of the three pals hanging out.

"Since 2013," she captioned the photo of herself, Simi and Haya Khadra, shutting down social media buzz of possible tension over her ex.

Over the weekend, the "Blinding Lights" singer was seen locking lips with Khadra, 29, while celebrating his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

RELATED: The Weeknd Is Not in a 'Committed Relationship with Anyone,' Source Says After He's Seen Kissing Simi Khadra

In a fan video obtained by TMZ during the celebration at Delilah, the pair were seen sharing a kiss while in the DJ booth.

On Wednesday, however, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were not yet officially in a relationship.

"He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone," the source says.

Earlier this month, the Grammy-winning artist and the DJ were seen together in photos shared by the Daily Mail as they met for dinner at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on Feb. 3. Prior to the dinner, the two had been linked romantically after being spotted leaving the singer's album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood in January.

Gomez, 29, and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) dated from January to October 2017 following his on-again off-again relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid, who Khadra is believed to be friends with.

Following their split, Gomez sang her ex's praises, telling Billboard she and The Weeknd were still close despite the breakup.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Says She is "Thrilled" to Be Turning 30 This Year

"Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]," she told the outlet. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."

