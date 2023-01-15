Selena Gomez Shut Down Body-Shamers Who Criticized Her 2023 Golden Globes Look

Alicia Brunker
·2 min read

"I'm a little bit big right now."

<p>Getty</p>

Getty

This week, Selena Gomez made an ultra-glamorous appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards alongside her younger sister Gracie. For the occasion, the singer-slash-actress — who was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy her starring role in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building — wore a gorgeous velvet Valentino gown with a plunging neckline, a high-slit down the front, and the most exaggerated purple, off-the-shoulder sleeves. 

And while many praised Gomez's look as one of her best, others weren't so kind. After walking the red carpet, critics began commenting on her body advising her to "lose weight," but Selena didn't let the trolls get her down. 

Following the award show, Selena and her 9-year-old sister took to Instagram Live to seemingly address the body-shamers. “I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said to Gracie, adding: "I mean, right?"

Gracie agreed, to which Selena laughed and quipped back, “But we don't care."

:

This isn't the first time Selena has called out people for criticizing her appearance. Last April, she said being "skinny" wasn't worth depriving herself of her favorite foods in a video shared to TikTok, admitting that she just ordered four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich at Jack in the Box. "Honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b— about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"

"B—, I am perfect the way I am," she added. "Moral of the story? Bye."

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.

Latest Stories

  • Biden documents: Republicans want more information; Democrats say GOP defending Trump

    Republicans say the White House needs to provide more information about Biden's handling of classified information. Democrats say it's all political.

  • Rihanna Shares Surprise Teaser for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show (and We’re So Excited for This)

    RiRi. Has. Arrived. Just hours ago, the Grammy-award-winning singer released the first trailer for her Super Bowl halftime show. In the 30-second teaser, Rihanna is rocking a form-fitting black dress with a vibrant green fur coat and numerous silver chains draped around her neck. As she struts down an empty runway, past interview clips about her six-year hiatus and her return to music play in the background of the video. “Dude, Rihanna, we’ve waited for you,” a voice says. And one asks, “RiRi, w

  • Sunak bids to ‘tangibly and visibly’ show how UK Government can benefit Scots

    While in Inverness, Rishi Sunak was asked about an apparent uptick in support for Scottish independence.

  • Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds to Body-Shaming Comments After 2023 Golden Globes Appearance

    The "Lose You to Love Me" singer received criticisms about her body after photos and clips of her posing at the event were shared online

  • Fans praise Jenna Ortega for pronouncing Rihanna’s name correctly at Golden Globes: ‘Iconic’

    ‘She actually said it right,’ remarked a fan on TikTok

  • Over 2,000 Ukrainians have spent the past 5 months living on cruise ships off the coast of Scotland: 'It was like a small social experiment'

    A Ukrainian family living on the MS Ambition cruise ship, docked in Glasgow, Scotland, said they made a community on board who even sing together.

  • Selena Gomez Responds to Body Shamers After Her Golden Globes Look Gets Criticized

    Selena Gomez attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series for Only Murders In the Building.

  • '1883' Fans Urge Faith Hill to “Protect” Tim McGraw After Heart-Pumping Instagram Video

    Paramount Plus fans got nervous for '1883' actor Tim McGraw after his wife and co-star Faith Hill posted a video of him dancing on Instagram, in which he wasn't wearing a seatbelt in the car.

  • Hailey Bieber's Sheer LBD Was Less Dress, More Lingerie

    The underwear-as-outerwear trend isn't going anywhere.

  • Coach Outlet clearance sale: Best deals under $50, $100, $150, $200

    The Coach Outlet clearance sale includes hundreds of bags, wallets and more.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bruins headline midseason NHL awards

    At the midway point of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins lead the list of Stanley Cup contenders with 68 points through 40 games. Remarkably, the Bruins are still icing multiple players from their 2011 championship team.&nbsp;

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight