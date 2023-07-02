Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Self-Tan Skills With Sultry Boudoir Selfies

Selena Gomez is back at it again with the sultry Instagram snaps.

Gomez recently ushered in the new month by sharing a couple of boudoir selfies, complete with a lacy red bra and fresh, glowing tan. The photos appear to be screenshots the Only Murders in the Building actor took while filming a TikTok, based on the app's toolbar, which was not cropped out. The 30-year-old Rare Beauty founder kept the vibes casual by leaving in her AirPods but rocked a stunning brown smokey eye, defined brows, and frosty pink lips. "@dolceglow tan before I tan," Gomez captioned the photos in reference to her skin's bronzey glow.

Though Gomez didn't specify which Dolce Glow products she used to achieve her (incredibly even) self-tan, the line is available on Ulta, with each item priced at around $50. However, the Dolce Glow Dolce Bronze Tanning Mist, Mia Shimmer Topper, and Kabuki Brush are currently on sale as a bundle for $66 on QVC. As someone who struggles to avoid streaks and patchiness when using self-tanner, I am most intrigued by the brand's Goccia di Sole Hydrating Self-Tanning Serum Drops for Face and Body, which can be added to your favorite moisturizer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Are you kidding?? This is beyond 🔥,” Nicola Peltz Beckham commented on the post. Not long after, the 28-year-old heiress shared a snap of her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, and Selena Gomez enjoying a pool day on Instagram Stories with the caption, “My favorites.” Clearly, Gomez is ready to get working on that natural summer glow.

Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Selena Gomez recently returned from Paris, France, where she lived for two months while filming the upcoming project Emilia Perez. “Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment,” Gomez wrote in the caption of a recent photo dump. “Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all.”

As we all know, happiness is the real secret to that lit-from-within glow we're all striving for.

Originally Appeared on Glamour