Selena Gomez Shows Off Diamond 'B' Ring After Going Public with Her Relationship with Benny Blanco

Gomez gushed about her relationship with the producer on Dec. 7

Selena Gomez is showing her love through some special jewelry.

After confirming her relationship to producer Benny Blanco, 35, on Dec. 7, Gomez, 31, shared a photo of a special ring on her left ring finger.

In an Instagram story, the singer showed off the bling, which features a diamond and a sparkly “B” initial.

On Dec. 7, Gomez commented on a fan account’s post, confirming her romance with Blanco.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she commented.

Replying to fans, the singer also wrote: “then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

Defending her relationship in another comment, she wrote: “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [m]y life at all.”

Before posting her special ring, Gomez also shared a selfie of her snuggling up to Blanco on her Instagram story.

Blanco and Gomez recently worked together to create Gomez’s single “Single Soon,” a song about being excited to end a relationship. The producer also attended her birthday party in July.

On Sept. 22, Gomez posted a TikTok video where she confirmed that she was not in a relationship.

“Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me bitch, y’all be safe out there,” Gomez said in the video while “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” played in the background.

In August, Gomez said she was “enjoying” being single in an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA.

"I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," the star said. "But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be."

Gomez also told the radio hosts “there’s not one sad song” on her upcoming album.

“I genuinely don't feel like I have anything in me to write something negative,” Gomez said. “It just doesn't match with where I am anymore."

The “Wolves” singer has not publicly confirmed a relationship since she dated The Weeknd in 2017.



