Selena Gomez Shares Some Sultry Selfies On Instagram

On Friday, Selena Gomez started wracking up the likes on Instagram with a couple of sultry selfies taken in what looks like her boudoir. With over six million faves from her fans already, the two pictures show Gomez lying down with her ear buds in wearing a red, low-cut top with spaghetti straps and scalloped edges.

The singer has her hair down and appears to be wearing light makeup, with perfect eyebrows and a light pink lipstick. One image looked like a screenshot of a TikTok and she was glowing in both, which makes sense since she was promoting a self-tanning line.

“@dolceglow tan before I tan,” she wrote in the caption.

Sadly, there's no accompanying TikTok showing off more of her outfit. She did recently share a message to her followers on the video platform about her personal life, denying rumors that she is dating anyone.

In the clip taken by a friend, Gomez is sitting on the sidelines of a soccer game, yelling at the players across the field.

“I’m single!” she yells out to the distant athletes. “I’m just a little high maintenance, but I’ll love you soooo much.”

Gomez was linked to Zayn Malik as recently as March, but neither one them ever confirmed the rumors that they were dating. This past weekend, the rumors came up again when fans noticed that Gomez had unfollowed Zayn Malik, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Zendaya. Gigi Hadid was Malik's former partner, with whom she shares a daughter named Khai. Zendaya doesn't appear to have anything to do with the alleged relationship. A source stated that the mass unfollowing didn't mean anything at all about Malik or anybody.

“There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed,” an insider told People.

