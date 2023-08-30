Selena Gomez Shares Pic of Sister Grace Shaving Brooklyn Beckham’s Head: ‘My. Babies’

Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have developed a close friendship in recent years

Selena Gomez's sister Gracie Elliot is showcasing her hairdressing skills!

On Tuesday, the “Back To You” singer, 31, shared a snap of Gracie, 10, and friend Brooklyn Beckham on her Instagram story. In the photo, Gomez's little sister held onto clippers as she shaved a slightly smiling Beckham’s head.

“My. Babies,” Gomez wrote over the photo.

Rocking a pink Mean Girls top and silver wrist bangles, Gracie looked focused as she kept her eyes on the task at hand, while the eldest child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham had his tattoo collection on display as he sat shirtless during the hair trim.

Gomez's mother Mandy and stepfather Brian Teefey welcomed Gracie in 2013. Despite the age gap —the actress and singer was 20 years old when her sister was born — the pair appear to have a close bond and are regularly pictured together on Gomez's social media.

Selena Gomez/Instagram Gracie and Brooklyn Beckham

Related: Selena Gomez Denies Speculation That 'Single Soon' Is About Her Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd

In another Story post that is no longer available, a smiling Nicola Peltz Beckham — Brooklyn's wife — joined in the head-shaving fun. In the pic, she held her hand to her husband's neck, beaming at the camera as she appeared to shave the front part of Brooklyn's head using the clippers.

The budding chef, 24, showcased his newly shaven head over the weekend in Instagram photos posted by his wife. In them, Brooklyn's fresh cut was on display as he wore a white T-shirt and brown trousers. Nicola also appeared in the pics alongside her husband, as well as in several other snaps where she hugged little Gracie. Brooklyn, meanwhile, posted another picture of himself with his new shorter locks on his own Instagram page.

Gomez and the couple have developed close friendship in recent years. Earlier this year, the trio celebrated the New Year together at a resort in Mexico.

Story continues

"Fine calls us a throuple," Gomez captioned a photo of the three hugging at the time, as she added the hashtag, "forever plus one.”

Related: Selena Gomez Reveals She Broke Her Hand and Had Surgery After Releasing New Song 'Single Soon'

Another photo from the same post showcased Gomez and Nicola wearing matching mini silver sequin Valentino dresses.

While the actress was not present for Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 April wedding, it’s believed that their friendship blossomed near the end of 2022 when Nicola and Gomez began posting each other on social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November 2022, Nicola shared snaps from a girls’ night she hosted for Gomez's documentary, My Mind & Me on Instagram. Brooklyn cooked for the ladies and Gomez’s sister Gracie was also pictured having fun with the group.

“Girls night celebrating your beautiful documentary, congratulations selena! 💕🍨🍝🍰🫧🥂 (thanks b for the best food everrrrr🤤),” she wrote at the time.

Speaking about Gomez on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March, Brooklyn said, “She says we're a throuple. She's such a sweet girl.”

“I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along,” he added.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.