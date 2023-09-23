Selena Gomez Shares Funny TikTok About Single Life: 'Guess Who Has a Boyfriend? Not Me'

The singer and actress shared a cheeky TikTok video on Thursday revealing she is more than comfortable with her single status

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Selena Gomez in Beverly Hills in January 2023

Selena Gomez wants everyone to know she's still single.

The singer and actress, 31, shared a TikTok video on Thursday once again declaring her single status in a cheeky way.

While sporting an oversized long-sleeve tee and braided pigtails, Gomez delivered the message from a green couch.

"Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me bitch, y'all be safe out there," the "Single Soon" singer said, waving to the camera over a snippet of Cyndi Lauper's 1983 classic "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

Related: Selena Gomez Jokes She Looks 'Constipated' Next to Taylor Swift at VMAs: 'She Looks Stunning'

Gomez has recently been embracing life without a boyfreind.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, the pop star and actress opened up about enjoying life on her own and revealed her new music will be entirely made up of feel-good songs.

"I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," said Gomez. "But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be."

Related: Selena Gomez Says She Will 'Never' Be a Meme Again: 'I'd Rather Sit Still Than Be Dragged'

The Only Murders in the Building star revealed that her most recent single "Single Soon" is about looking forward to the end of a relationship. "It's basically my way of saying, 'It's totally OK being on your own, and it's fun," she explained of the track to the radio program."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the song's music video, Gomez references a viral TikTok she posted in June where she's sitting in a soccer field and shouting to players that she's single. However, she told SiriusXM Hits 1 LA that her attempt at flirting didn't exactly work: "They didn't hear me, and they didn't really care, so I was just like, 'Alright.'"

Story continues

The "Single Soon" music video also features Gomez on a night out with fellow single friends, which she explained is pretty similar to her actual girls' nights out. "It really is. It's so much fun. I mean, you know, my friends will just pick up and wanna go somewhere," the performer said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.