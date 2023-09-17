Selena Gomez Shares Cute New Selfies With ‘Best Friend’ Taylor Swift

John Shearer - Getty Images

On Saturday, Selena Gomez shared some new selfies with Taylor Swift on Instagram, reminding the world of their adorable friendship. In the pics, the pair are seated at an oceanside restaurant out on the patio. The sky is dark blue as the light is fading, and they're standing at a wrought iron table with wine and food in the background, as well as a few other guests.

In the first photo, Gomez has her chin resting on Swift’s shoulder and in the second Swift is kissing Gomez's cheek. In the caption, Gomez added a lyric from “Best Friend” by Doja Cat and Saweetie, writing, “Thas my best frien -she a real bad.”

The pair were also together earlier this week for the MTV Video Music Awards, posing for pictures at the event in their stunning best.

Johnny Nunez - Getty Images

Later, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a shot of them at the event with a less-than-flattering angle for herself and a cute one for Swift.

“She looks stunning I look constipated,” Gomez wrote over the photo, adding, “Typical.”

Christopher Polk - Getty Images

That night, Swift won nine awards, including Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero.”

Gomez won an award for “Calm Down,” a track she recorded with singer Rema. Swift was noticed expressing her excitement for her friend's win in the audience.

In an Instagram Live last week, Gomez said she shares all of her music with friends, and Swift in particular, before it's ready for release.



“I play everything for Taylor before it comes out and she was so supportive, so she loved that song. I love her. She’s the best,” Gomez said.

She added that Swift often reciprocates, saying, “I remember the first time Taylor ever played me ‘Love Story’ and we were at a hotel room and she said, ‘This is gonna be my new song for my new album.’”

