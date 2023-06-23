Selena Gomez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of How 'Two Months' in Paris 'Changed My Life'

The 'Only Murders in The Building' actress has been filming a movie in the French capital with Zoe Saldaña

Selena Gomez Instagram Selena Gomez and sister Gracie Elliott Teefey share a croissant in Paris

Selena Gomez is living her best life in Paris!

The singer and actress, 30, has been filming the movie Emilia Perez in the French capital with Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña and shared a series of photos to Instagram Thursday that gave fans a glimpse of her European adventure.

“Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months!" Gomez captioned the post. "I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all."

In the first image, the ”Hands To Myself” singer gave a cheeky nod to the cuisine of her host country, as she and younger sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, 9 posed outside a French patisserie with a giant croissant. Gomez — dressed in a chic white shirt and jeans — pretended to take a bite of the buttery treat, while Gracie looked less impressed.

Next, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared a make-up-free mirror selfie that showed her wearing nothing but an oversized black sweater, with her hair styled in a tousled blonde bob.

Selena Gomez Instagram Selena Gomez in Paris

Although she was in Paris for filming duties, Gomez also shared a happy photo of what appeared to be a recording studio. The sweet snap showed her in a pair of stylish glasses, laughing with a group as she hugged a younger friend.

Clearly a fan of Parisian architecture, she then shared a series of photographs that included a sunset shot of the famous Arc de Triomphe and several snaps of her posing with pals near the Eiffel Tower. One black and white shot appeared to show Gomez standing on a balcony, gazing out of a window onto the city’s streets, while another more colorful image of a balcony featured a creamy beverage held up against a backdrop of Parisian buildings.

Selena Gomez Instagram Selena Gomez poses near the Eiffel Tower with friends

Gomez also included some fun photos of her downtime, from a behind-the-scenes shot of the singer — dressed in a sweater and skirt from French fashion house Christian Dior — during her June 10 visit to Crazy Horse Cabaret in Paris, to a pizza night with her co-star Saldaña.

In the fun snap of Saldaña, she appeared to be sharing out fresh pizzas to a group of friends.

The movie Gomez and Saldaña are starring in — directed by Jacques Audiard — has been dubbed a crime musical and is currently in production. Audiard told Variety in January that he saw Emilia Perez as “an opera libretto in four acts.”

Selena Gomez Instagram Zoe Saldana features on Selena Gomez's Instagram post about her time in Paris

Gomez's new movie role and celebration of her European trip comes as she delighted fans with a candid admission about her dating status earlier this month.

In a TikTok video shared on June 8, the actress poked fun at the highs and lows of dating while watching a soccer game with friends, hilariously screaming to the athletes: "I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you soooo much."

The video quickly went viral, with fans adding in the comment section, "so relatable," "hilarious," and "so real." Gomez added in the caption: "The struggle man lol."

