Selena Gomez Seemingly Addressed Body-Shaming Comments in an Instagram Live

Selena Gomez couldn't possibly care less about online body-shamers with nothing better to do than put others down.

On January 10, Gomez attended the 2023 Golden Globes wearing a velvet Valentino gown with voluminous purple sleeves, giving the dramatic dress a youthful edge with a tousled high ponytail and De Beers platinum diamond jewelry. Nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical series for her role in Only Murders In the Building, and with her nine-year-old sister Gracie by her side, nothing could put a damper on Gomez's evening—especially not recent comments about her body on the internet.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Monica Schipper/Getty Images

After streaming “Karma” by bestie Taylor Swift, Gomez seemingly addressed her critics in a post-Globes Instagram Live video with her sister. "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," she said in the clip, which was later shared by fan accounts on Instagram and TikTok. After looking to her sister for confirmation the pop star laughed, adding, “but we don't care.”

Though the Golden Globe ultimately went to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Gomez's mood remained unbothered as she celebrated her nomination at a sports bar following the ceremony. In one photo, she can be seen playing pool with a group of guys, gown and all.

Gomez then shared more pics with friends and a “we love you, Selena” cake in a second Instagram dump. Tag yourself, I'm the girl in the background who just realized she's at a bar with Selena Gomez.

As Lizzo recently said on Instagram, “discourse around bodies is officially tired.” Earlier this month, the “Truth Hurts” singer took time from her tropical vacation to slam body-shamers, suggesting commenting on social media posts should cost money.

“I have seen comments go from ‘Oh, my gosh, I liked you when you were thicc. Why’d you lose weight?’ to ‘Oh, my gosh, why’d you get a BBL? I liked your body before’ to ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re so big! You need to lose weight—but for your health!’ to ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re so little, you need to get ass or titties or something’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work,’" Lizzo said in her post. "Are we okay? Do you see the delusion?”

She continued, “Do you realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art—and this body is art.”

This is the kind of energy we should all bring into 2023.

Originally Appeared on Glamour