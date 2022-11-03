Selena Gomez Says Talking About Bipolar Disorder "Gave Me Strength"

Selena Gomez announced her bipolar disorder diagnosis back in 2020 and since then, the star has seemingly found comfort in speaking about it publicly. The disorder is a mental health condition which causes extreme mood swings, and causes a person to switch rapidly from emotional highs (mania or hypomania) to lows (depression.)

Her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, is set for release on November 4 and details the singer-slash-actor's experience with mental health and the disorder, in a bid to continue normalizing the conversation surrounding mental health struggles.

Gomez recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss the documentary, which led her to think back to the very day she decided to publicize her diagnosis. She told Clarkson that opening up about it "gave me such strength," noting that it was far from easy to talk about something so private in public. Gomez went on to share her thoughts about the upcoming documentary release, saying that "I'm kind of scared. A lot of people are going to see this whole other side of me, and I'm like, 'I hope they like it.'"

The Only Murders in the Building star has often hoped to use her platform for good, and it appears that this documentary is the next step in helping to change the conversation for good. In the trailer for the documentary, Gomez said that "I don't want to be like super famous, but I do know that if I'm here I have to use that for good."

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will be available to stream from November 4 on Apple TV+.

In case you missed it, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about their anxieties surrounding red carpets and the Met Gala.