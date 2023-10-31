Selena Gomez Says She's Taking Break from Social Media Over ‘Horror, Hate, Violence’ in World

Gomez revealed on her Instagram Story on Monday that she's recently taken a break from social media

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Selena Gomez watches the Los Angeles Lakers on October 30

Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media.

On Monday, the “Single Soon” singer, 31, revealed on her Instagram Story that she has had to step back from her socials "because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world."

“People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," Gomez added before going on to say that "ALL people” need to be protected, “especially children,” and that "violence needs to be stopped for good."

"I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag," she continued. "I just can't stand by innocent people geting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't."

The Only Murders in the Building star signed off her message "Love, Selena"

In a second post, Gomez posted a black and white throwback picture of her younger sister Gracie Elliott Teefey and explained that having a sister has made her more sensitive to the negative side of life.

“Having a sister everyday has made me tragically sick,” she wrote. “I would do anything for children and innocent lives.”

Gomez's post comes after she opened up about turning her past mental health struggles into something positive at the first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Oct. 5.



“I struggled with the world inside my head for a long time and I felt lost and I felt hopeless at times," Gomez told the audience at Nya Studios in Hollywood amid the benefit raising money for youth mental health organizations.

Selena Gomez Instagram Selena Gomez Instagram post

"In 2020, I received my diagnosis of bipolar disorder. And to be honest, everything quickly changed,” Gomez added. “I actually got the knowledge and the answers that I had been desperate for for so long. And understanding that obviously makes me become more aware of it and I'm less afraid than I used to be.”

“With that knowledge, I could seek out the support I needed to be myself, to find my joy again,” she continued. “And tonight I'm very proud to say that I have and I've been working really hard every day and I'm so happy just to be alive and to be here with you guys today.”

On Monday, Gomez was also snapped attending the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Orlando Magic. Looking relaxed, the star kept her hair away from her face in a slicked-back updo, while wearing an oversized leather jacket.



Gomez smiled as she watched the game, which saw the Lakers win 106 - 103 at the Crypto.com Arena. Other stars spotted at the game included rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actress Ashley Benson.

