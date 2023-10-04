Selena Gomez Says She's Feeling 'Really Happy' After 'Years of Constant Back and Forth in My Head' (Exclusive)

The Rare Beauty founder opens up about finding confidence and purpose through her mental health advocacy

Three years after launching her viral makeup brand Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez is feeling a new sense of fulfillment.

"It's unbelievably humbling. You really become outside of yourself when you're listening to someone else's story and someone else's struggles," the singer and actress, who launched the company with the purpose of breaking down beauty standards, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I think that I've felt [less] alone working on this company, and now I hope that people can get that same access I've been able to have."

Gomez, 31, has been open about her struggles with mental health, including a bipolar diagnosis she first shared with fans in 2020.

"I have to say, turning 30 was a good moment for me. I'm 31 now, and I actually truly feel like the older I've gotten, the more I've really appreciated the struggles that I've had. And I don't necessarily feel like I'm held back by anything," she says. "I just feel like I've been honest with the world, I've been honest with myself, I've called myself out, and I just want to be the best version of myself."

Since 2020 one percent of all Rare Beauty sales have been donated to Gomez's Rare Impact Fund, which is raising $100 million over the next 10 years to provide access to mental health services and education for young people around the world.

In honor of World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10), Sephora is committing to donating 100 percent of Rare Beauty product sales to the fund.

"I've done so many cool things in my life, but there's never been a moment quite like this. I'm so grateful," says Gomez. "I actually feel that way about my gala that's coming up as well, and to know that my partner Sephora is actually supportive of [my mental health] mission is so incredible."

After a sizzling appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards last month, the "Single Soon" singer took over Paris recently with a string of fashionable looks.

Still, Gomez says her confidence comes from within: "I know it seems easy, but I promise you it's been years of constant back and forth in my head, and now I'm just really happy, and I guess it's showing, which I'm really honored."

