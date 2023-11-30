Selena Gomez Says She's 'Always in the Kitchen' with Her Grandparents — Who Are Also Her Roommates!

Gomez shared the sweet way she bonds with her grandparents ahead of the premiere of Food Network's 'Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays'

HBO Max Selena Gomez has honed in on her kitchen skills on 'Selena+Chef'

There are a lot of cooks in Selena Gomez’s kitchen — including her grandparents!

In an Instagram video posted to the Food Network's official account, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that she lives with her grandparents, Papa and Nana, and their refrigerator is full of leftovers.

When asked what she eats on a typical weeknight the Selena + Chef host said, “If it’s a random Tuesday night, I’m definitely eating something my grandma made, probably [from] the night before."

“I live with my grandparents so we’re always in the kitchen and we’re always cooking,” she explained in the clip. “We always have leftovers so I’m pretty sure I won’t be ordering in, it’s got to be something from home.”

The star answered rapid-fire culinary questions in the social media video and shared other foodie facts about herself. In the cute spot, she revealed that her favorite pizza toppings are a tie between mushrooms and jalapeños and her favorite style of egg is sunny side up. However, there's one breakfast beverage she won't try: coffee.

“My go-to coffee order is Coca-Cola,” she joked. “I don’t really like coffee.”

Other dislikes for Gomez include anchovies — which the celeb tried but will “never [do] that again,” — and rabbit.

“I cannot eat rabbit. It freaks me out and makes me feel like I’m doing something wrong,” she said.

Courtesy Food Network In the holiday special of Selena + Chef, Selena Gomez learns festive recipes from four celebrity chefs

While she doesn’t have plans to cook tinned fish, Gomez revealed that she would like to learn how to make sushi.

“We haven’t even done that yet on our show and I would love to,” she added.

During the superstar's Food Network four-part special, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, beginning Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Gomez might not make sushi but she will learn the secrets to holiday hosting from four celebrity chefs.

Story continues

Related: Selena Gomez Has a Funny Fail in the Kitchen with Chef Alex Guarnaschelli: Watch (Exclusive)

Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon, Claudette Zepeda and Eric Adjepong will each join Gomez for an episode. But Gomez’s grandparents, best friend Raquelle Stevens and her sister, Gracie, will also appear in the festive special.

Gomez will learn how to make roast beef and creamy mashed potatoes from Guarnaschelli (in addition to the mozzarella sticks) — and classic steak and lobster from Symon. The actress will also learn how to make Christmas tamales from Zepeda, and Adjepong will teach Gomez how to make shrimp and banana grits and a South African dish known as malva pudding to ring in the New Year.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.