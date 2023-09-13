Selena Gomez Says She Will ‘Never’ Be a Meme Again: 'I'd Rather Sit Still Than Be Dragged'

The singer and actress said she is done with being a viral moment on Instagram

Selena Gomez is done with being a meme.

The singer and actress, 31, said she will “never” be a viral moment again in a post on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

“I will never be a meme again,” wrote the Only Murders in the Building star following her appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs earlier in the night. “I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

Gomez’s post comes after she became the subject of a meme last month thanks to a photo of her fully wrapped up in a cozy blanket while looking into the distance deep in thought.



The image was shared widely online, with fans comparing Gomez to a character at the end of a horror movie, a scene from Big Little Lies and the final scene of Titanic after Rose lets go of Jack’s hand.

The candid picture was originally taken by her friend Dominic J West and shared on his Instagram Story over the weekend of Aug. 13-14.

As the shot went viral, Gomez decided to respond by reposting two of her favorite memes on her Instagram Story, as reported by Elle.

One of these read, “horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying,” while a second penned alongside a black and white version of the photo said “my mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in mexico, this was taken during a year without rain.”

MLS/Twitter Selena Gomez watching Inter Miami CF v Los Angeles FC

The “Calm Down” singer went viral again earlier this month, this time for her wide-eyed reaction to soccer player Lionel Messi during a game in Los Angeles after goalkeeper John McCarthy blocked a close-range shot from the Argentinian star at the BMO Stadium on Sept. 3.



In a video shared by Major League Soccer on X (formerly known as Twitter), Gomez was seen staring intensely before being left wide-eyed and open-jawed at 31-year-old McCarthy’s save.

The star also shared a snap of her expression on her Instagram Story, writing “Mood” over the photo.



