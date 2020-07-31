Selena Gomez Reveals What She Has Been Doing While Social Distancing — and Gives Sneak Peek Inside New House

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is staying home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The singer, 28, gave fans a glimpse into what she's been doing while social distancing on Thursday, writing on her Instagram, "Things I’ve been doing in quarantine- settling into my new house and guitar lessons 🥰."

The note was accompanied by a photo of Gomez playing the acoustic guitar by a window. Looking cozy in lounge pants and a tank top, the pop star can be seen nestled in a velvet pink velvet armchair in front of a wall adorned with floral wallpaper.

Gomez's new home previously belonged to music legend Tom Petty, E! Online reported. She bought the residence — which was custom built by the late rocker and his wife Jane Benyo — for $4.9 million.

The estate spans over 11,000 square feet and boasts six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, according to the outlet.

Angela Weiss/Getty Selena Gomez

RELATED: Selena Gomez 'Embarrassingly' Tries to Follow Workouts on YouTube While Social Distancing

On Wednesday, Gomez posted a minute-long video to Instagram to explain to fans why she's been taking some time away from her social platforms.

"I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much," she began. "I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you."

"I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just joyful or celebratory. It was really hard for me and I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn, about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority," she added before she went on to tell fans that she will start posting again soon.

"But, just letting you know that I’m going to be a little bit more involved and I’m just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon," she concluded.

Story continues

RELATED: Meet Daisy! Selena Gomez Introduces Cute Puppy She Is Fostering While Social Distancing to Fans

In her time offline, the "Good For You" songstress has been working on her culinary skills. In May, HBO Max announced that Gomez will star in a new social distancing cooking show for the streaming platform.

Titled Selena + Chef, the series will follow Gomez at home as she tries her hand at new recipes across a variety of cuisines. A different master chef joins her remotely each episode, sharing invaluable tips and tricks along the way.

Each episode will also highlight a different food-related charity.

"I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food," said Gomez in a statement at the time. "I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.