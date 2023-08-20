Selena Gomez Responds Perfectly to a Candid Photo of Her Becoming a Meme

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez’s friend Dominic J West posted a candid photo of her wrapped up in a blanket, looking content on his Instagram Story. The internet took that image and ran with it, memeing it with captions ranging from comparisons to her and Ana de Armas’ character at the end of Knives Out to astrology quips. Thousands of posts were made within the course of days:

looking like ana de armas at the end of knives out https://t.co/BqupHt4ITL pic.twitter.com/Ik2PLwGcnq — jess (taylor’s version) (@jessieferg) August 14, 2023

me after saying si dios quiere https://t.co/VD3NZB7kCI — kacey (@kcgonzlz) August 14, 2023

Me when I’m wfh and I send 1 email https://t.co/vrauXgBYFX — Ambi (@JerseyShade) August 14, 2023

Mom’s on Christmas morning watching their kids opening gifts they told them they weren’t getting https://t.co/7BOesfQg7r — Selena’s Defense Attorney (fan account) (@imthebrownboy) August 14, 2023

Cancers after having a complete emotional breakdown and snapping at everyone https://t.co/wBy4KJoJqX — wayward wench (@witti_indi) August 14, 2023

my sims watching me spend 10 hours of my real life building their dream home https://t.co/w6lrhr17Uq — sydmac (@sydneymacoretta) August 15, 2023

Me waiting for Selena Gomez to announce the single like pic.twitter.com/OhVJPib6wq — ❤️ (@gomezorgohome0) August 15, 2023

Gomez, who has been more active on Instagram lately, acknowledged this herself on her Instagram Stories last night. She gave X, formerly known as Twitter, its moment by posting two of her favorite memes:

This isn’t the first time Gomez has gotten in on a joke about her online by playing along with it.

When Gomez attended the 2018 Met Gala with a dark fake tan, she posted a video of herself playfully running away from the event on Instagram that night. “Me when I saw my pictures from MET 🤷🏽♀️,” she captioned the video.

She later called that event one of her biggest beauty disasters to Glamour UK.

“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful, but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker,” she explained in the February 2022 interview. “When I sat down [inside the event], I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event. My first thought was, ‘I have to get out of here!’”

