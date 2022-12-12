Selena Gomez responds to claim she was "always skinny" when she dated Justin Bieber

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

You'd think by now that everyone knows it's! not! okay! to discuss other people's weight. But sadly for Selena Gomez, she's found herself at the centre of another body conversation.

This week, a video circulated on TikTok showing photos of Selena during her relationship with Justin Bieber. "The reason why Selena is always skinny when dating Justin," the caption read, before a screenshot seemingly showed an old comment from Selena in which she said her former boyfriend preferred "models".

In response to the clip, which has racked up over a quarter of a million likes, Selena herself dropped a sad emoji face in the comments. Although some fans interpreted the 30-year-old's reaction to be in agreement with the TikTok's claim, the majority of fans took it as her being disappointed that her weight was being judged online – again.

"Maybe she's upset you guys are constantly bringing up her body changing over the years," one fan wrote in the comments, as someone else said: "Sad face because YOU'RE still discussing her past like you know her."

Elsewhere, other TikTokers commented on how inappropriate they thought the video was, with a third person writing: "Her weight shouldn't even be a subject of conversation."

Earlier this year, Selena took to social media again to call out trolls who'd been 'bitching' about her body. "So I've been trying to stay skinny," she told her fans. "But I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich."

The Only Murders In The Building star went on: "But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. 'You’re too small', 'you’re too big', 'that doesn’t fit.' Meh meh meh meh. Bitch, I am perfect the way I am."

