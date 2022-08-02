Selena Gomez to Reboot Melanie Griffith's '80s Comedy Classic Working Girl : Reports

Jen Juneau
·2 min read
Selena Gomez and Melanie Griffith in Working Girl 1988
Selena Gomez and Melanie Griffith in Working Girl 1988

Frazer Harrison/WireImage, 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection Selena Gomez (L); Melanie Griffith in Working Girl (1988)

Working Girl is getting a reboot!

Selena Gomez is in talks to produce a remake of the Melanie Griffith-led 1988 comedy classic, report multiple outlets including Entertainment Weekly, Variety and Deadline.

The original version was directed by Mike Nichols, with the cast also featuring Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin and Joan Cusack. This reimagining will reportedly be developed by 20th Century Studios, with a script from Ilana Pena, and air on Hulu.

While Gomez, 30, will serve as a producer on the remake, it's unclear whether she will star.

A director has yet to be announced.

Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Working Girl - 1988
Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Working Girl - 1988

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford in Working Girl (1988)

In the original, Griffith, now 64, played Tess McGill, an ambitious secretary who gets back at her dishonest boss Katherine Parker (Weaver, 72) by pretending to be her when Parker is away from the office recovering from a broken leg.

Ford, 80, played Jack Trainer, Parker's boyfriend and McGill's love interest.

The film received five Oscar nominations including Best Actress for Griffith and two Best Supporting Actress nominations for Weaver and Cusack, 59.

Nichols, who died in 2014 at age 83, was also nominated for Best Director, and the film received a Best Picture nomination.

Griffith celebrated Working Girl's 30th anniversary on Instagram in December 2018, sharing an image of the movie's poster.

"30 years ago today Working Girl opened in theaters world wide," the actress wrote. "I am so grateful to have played Tess McGill and to have helped empower women all of these years."

She continued, "I am so grateful and proud to have been a part of this marvelous cast and especially grateful to our director Mike Nichols. So happy it stands the test of time."

"So … here's to all of the working people who dare to dream big and who have the courage to believe in themselves against all odds!!" Griffith concluded in the caption. "Go for it!! ♥️"

