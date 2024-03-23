Selena Gomez Raves About Boyfriend Benny Blanco’s Kitchen: 'My Fav Place to Be'

In photos shared on Instagram, the pair appeared to be cooking together ahead of the release of Blanco's cook book

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is giving her fans a peek inside of her boyfriend Benny Blanco's kitchen!

In an Instagram Story post on Friday, the Only Murders in the Building star, 31, shared a video panning the length of her music producer boyfriend's kitchen counters.

"One of my fav places to be is in.. his kitchen," Gomez captioned the video, which showed countertops full of vegetables and what appeared to be meat and some other unidentifiable foods. The couple was in the process of cooking something, as the meat sat in a pan covered with aluminum foil.

Selena Gomez/Instagram A picture of Benny Blanco's kitchen counter

Also on Friday, Gomez took a moment to plug Blanco's upcoming cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, which will be released at the end of April. In an Instagram Story, she captioned the cover of the book with a preorder link and heart emojis.

During a TalkShopLive appearance in early March, Blanco, 36, revealed that the couple cooks together "every day." Gomez is a talented cook herself, and has her own cooking show, Selena + Chef.

Selena Gomez /Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco embrace

The producer also shared the dishes he cooks most often for Gomez.

“She's a huge steak fan. So anything that has steak in it," he said, adding that the "Love On" singer also loves pasta and “always asks for these little, perfect fried potatoes," which he has included in his book.

The couple revealed in December 2023 that they are dating and recently celebrated the anniversary of their first virtual date on Wednesday.

Selena Gomez /Instagram Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez

The actress shared a photo of a handwritten card that Blanco made for her to celebrate the occasion.

He had written "Happy first virtual date! - Benny" on the inside, along with a hand-drawn flower.

"#Long distance relationship vibes," Gomez captioned the snapshot.

