Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty donates to humanitarian orgs in Israel-Gaza conflict

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is voicing concerns about the war raging between Israel and Hamas and contributing to relief amid the conflict.

The makeup brand, founded and owned by the 31-year-old pop star, took to Instagram Monday — nearly a month after Hamas started the devastation by killing 1,400 people, many of whom were civilians.

“We are devastated by the images & reports coming from the Middle East,” began the lengthy post. “Thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes & millions of civilians have been displaced & left without access to food, water, medicine, or basic necessities for survival. A large number of these victims are children. Palestinian civilians must be protected, period.

“We remain heartbroken by the horrible terror attack against innocent civilians in Israel on October 7th, many of them also children,” continued Rare. “There is no situation where attacks on civilians are acceptable. We strongly denounce any & all forms of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.”

The company pledged donations to organizations “providing urgent care on the ground,” such as International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, as well as Israeli’s national emergency service, Magen David Adom, and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and UNICEF.

Rare went on to say that the “DNA of our company is rooted in inclusivity,” with a community and employees “from various backgrounds … many of whom have been directly impacted by the recent violence.”

Tuesday marked one month since Hamas unleashed its brutal attack, which included the abduction of roughly 240 people. The resulting war has thus far left over 1.5 million displaced in Gaza, with over 10,000 estimated dead in the Palestinian enclave.

Gomez took to Instagram last week to say she was “taking a break and deleting” the app after facing backlash for remarks on the conflict.

“People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific,” she’d said days prior. “We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good. I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people geting [sic] hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

