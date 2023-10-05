Selena Gomez Pulls Off 3 Outfit Changes at Her Rare Impact Fund Benefit — and Debuts New Short Hair Look!

The "Calm Down" singer looked as glamorous as ever as she hosted the inaugural gala to fundraise for mental health awareness and education

Monica Schipper/Getty(2), Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Selena Gomez rocks three glamorous looks at the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Gala in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez is making a difference and looking stylish while she does it.

Gomez, 31, hosted the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Hollywood on Wednesday and rocked three show-stopping looks as she raised money for the organization, which works to expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world.

Between a sparkly silver gown with a long train, an artistic and textured flower-shaped purple dress and a darker, long-sleeved floral minidress to close out the night, the Only Murders in the Building star was as fashionable as ever, thanks to her stylist Erin Walsh.

She kicked off the philanthropic evening with a custom Valentino look, designed for her by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The long, figure-hugging silver gown featured a floral detail at her decolletage and lengthy train, and Gomez dazzled as she made her debut at the event.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Selena Gomez wears custom Valentino at the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Gala

The “Calm Down” singer then changed into a custom Rahul Mishra couture dress that the designer called “Amethyst purple.”

“The look aims to imitate the petals of an Iris flower through intricate hand embroidery,” Mishra wrote of the look on Instagram.



He added that “the dress features a motif of our tailor, Munir Ahmed, who has been an essential part of our team for over a decade.”

Monica Schipper/Getty Selena Gomez wears custom Rahul Mishra couture at the inaugural Rare Beauty Fund gala

Inside the event, Gomez changed into her final look of the night: a black minidress by Monse. The velvet garment hit at her mid-thigh and, keeping with her floral theme, featured several colorful floral patterns as well as a few animals.

She wore it as she addressed the guests, thanking them for their support of the Rare Impact Fund’s mission and revealing what inspired her to start it.

“I struggled with the world inside my head for a long time and I felt lost and I felt hopeless at times,” she said in her speech. “And in 2020, I received my diagnosis of bipolar disorder. And to be honest, everything quickly changed.”

Gomez said that her 10-year-old sister, Gracie, gave her the impetus to fundraise as she hopes her generation will have a “kinder” and “clearer” future with improved mental health support.

Monica Schipper/Getty Selena Gomez wears a Monse mini dress as she addresses guests at the Rare Impact Fund gala

Her three glamorous dresses weren’t the only high-fashion choice Gomez made as she fundraised for her foundation — she also debuted a sleek new hairdo.

The actress rocked a clean-cut short hair look as she wore her dark locks straight and down throughout the night. With the new ‘do, her hair hit just at her shoulders, and a set of large silver dangling earrings made her hair pop.

It’s the shortest Gomez has styled her hair in quite some time. Last month in Paris for Fashion Week, she wore her hair long and straight and rocked an impressive and sleek high ponytail.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Selena Gomez debuts a short new hairdo at the inaugural Rare Impact Fund gala

During Wednesday night’s event, Gomez opened up to PEOPLE on the red carpet about how she felt about hosting her first gala.

“It is my first time throwing something and I hate asking people for money, so I don't know,” she said. “It's like a weird concept, but I know that we're doing a good thing and I couldn't be more lucky to have the platform to do that.”

