Selena Gomez Proves Shirts Are the New Party Dresses in an Open Button-Up and Thigh-High Boots

After Meghan Markle sold out the perfect office shirt dress, Selena Gomez demonstrated how to turn the wardrobe staple into a sultry going-out 'fit.

Yes, a white long-sleeve button-up isn't just sexy when stolen from your partner's closet for breakfast in bed or paired with jeans and a sharp bob à la Uma Thurman, though that's definitely still a fierce look. In her latest mirror selfie, the 31-year-old pop star styled a crisp shirt dress—which she left unbuttoned enough to show off a peak at her bra—with classic gold jewelry and sky-high patent leather stiletto boots, giving a brand-new meaning to “legs for days.”

While Gomez's button-up is nipped in at the waist and appears designed as a dress, one could get the same effect by tailoring an oversized Oxford or leaving it as is for a boxier, ultra-mini look, as Irina Shayk demonstrated twice in a recent Instagram fashion photo dump. In one look, Shayk paired her black dress shirt with her own thigh-high boots of the leopard variety, adding an additional cool factor by layering a Tupac t-shirt on top. In another look, she gave the no-pants look another go by pairing a black button-down with an oversized blazer and controversial Tabis.

Instagram/@selenagomez

The celebs are lampshading, your honor! Even Gisele Bündchen wore an oversized denim jacket as a dress at a recent NYFW dinner event, though she opted for clogs over thigh-high boots.

But back to Selena Gomez. The Rare Beauty mogul later shared a pouty selfie from dinner with close friend Nicola Peltz Beckham, proving this sexy outfit wasn't wasted on a date night. In fact, Gomez recently joked about her relationship status while wearing a more casual pantsless look on TikTok.

“Guess who has a boyfriend?” Gomez lipsynced while sitting on a couch in a white sweater and pigtail braids. “Not me, bitch! Y'all be safe out there!”

Originally Appeared on Glamour