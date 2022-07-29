Selena Gomez proves she’s still best friends with kidney donor Francia Raisa in TikTok challenge

Tom Murray
·2 min read

Selena Gomez has joined her friend, the actor Francia Raisa, for a TikTok challenge.

The two have been friends since 2007 when they met during a visit to a children’s hospital. 10 years later, Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez, who lives with the autoimmune disease lupus.

In the video, the pair responded to “He’s a 10 but...” statements such as “He’s a 10, but his breath stinks”.

In one take, Gomez posed: “He's a 10, but he hates your best friend.”

Raisa responded: “I hate her too sometimes” as the pair laughed. “Honestly, fair enough,” Gomez said.

In March 2021, Raisa – who is best known for her role in 2006’s Bring It On: All or Nothing – wrote about her donation to Gomez to raise awareness on World Kidney Day.

@selenagomez

But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing

♬ original sound - Selena Gomez

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know that I’ve kept my kidney donation process pretty private,” Raisa shared on Twitter, alongside a photo of herself in the hospital.

“However, I think I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience, and using my platform to raise awareness for the various kidney diseases that affect our population.

“While I wasn’t affected personally by kidney disease, I’ve seen the impacts of it firsthand and want to do my part to help educate others on it,” she continued.

“So in honor of World Kidney Day, let’s talk about the impact of kidney disease and how we can work to ensure those living with kidney disease are living well.”

Gomez shared the post, writing: “Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you.”

