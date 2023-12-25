Selena Gomez Posts Sultry New Selfies in Cute, Cozy Top

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star showed off her '90s-inspired makeup look while wearing a terry tank

Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is leaning into a comfy, cozy Christmas.

The Only Murders in The Building star shared two new selfies on December 23, in which she was wearing a terrycloth tank and pouting for the camera. She did not caption the photo, but her fans raved about the post in the comments, with one writing “It’s screaming GORGEOUS from head to toe 🥰🔥."

In the first, Gomez, 31, gazed into the lens in a pulled-back shot that showed her full beauty look including blonde highlights and an overlined pout with brown liner and gloss. The second shot, a close up, gave an even clearer look at the makeup sported by the Rare Beauty founder.

Related: Selena Gomez Reveals Her Relationship Priorities amid Benny Blanco Romance

The pre-Christmas snaps come on the tail of a successful year for Gomez. Not only did season 3 of her hit Hulu series air, but Gomez continued her Rare Beauty brand with the announcement of the Find Comfort Body Collection. Gomez’s Wondermind publication — dedicated to mental health — also had its first, full year.

Earlier this month, Gomez also confirmed her new romance with Benny Blanco. She broke the news by sharing a photo of the pair kissing as part of a New York City photoset — which also featured Gomez celebrating pal Taylor Swift’s birthday. A few days earlier, Gomez also shared a snuggly snap of herself and Blanco, 35.

“He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts,” Gomez wrote in response to an Instagram comment, while stating they’ve been together for six months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During a recent episode of her cooking show, Food Network series Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, Gomez burnt a cake while texting a mystery man. Now assumed to be Blanco, the conversation between Gomez and friends teased an upcoming date.











For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.