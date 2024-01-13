Selena Gomez, Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie Attend AFI Awards (PHOTOS)

The American Film Institute’s AFI Awards on Friday afternoon in Beverly Hills were elbow-to-elbow with A-listers.

The guest list at the Four Seasons included Selena Gomez, Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Christopher Nolan, Quinta Brunson, Jeffrey Wright, Jeremy Allen White, Tracee Ellis Ross, Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef.

“Let’s fuel the rumors,” Martin Short cracked as he grabbed Meryl Streep for photos on the red carpet. The “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars recently had to shoot down internet chatter that they had become a romantic couple.

Steve Martin got in on the gag when he told Streep he hadn’t received his wedding invitation yet.

“The Bear” star Ayo Edeberi took a photo of the “Past Lives” team on the carpet. Steven Spielberg, no surprise, was one of the most wanted men in the ballroom, chatting at length with Bradley Cooper, Greta Gerwig and Celine Song.

Carey Mulligan rushed over to Emma Stone before making a beeline for Robbie across the room.

The AFI’s top 10 films of 2023 includes “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” May December,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things,” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” The top 10 television programs were “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Beef,” “Jury Duty,” “The Last of Us,” “The Morning Show,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Poker Face, “Reservation Dogs,” and “Succession.”

Ellen Burstyn delivered the afternoon’s benediction. She praised AFI for recognizing 10 films and television shows and not making a competition out of their process.

“I think this idea of honoring 10 movies and 10 television shows and just leaving it at that,” she said. “Not having five people nominated and invited to big gala event – one person wins and four losers go home – I’ve been on both ends of that stick. It’s not fun.”

“The Last of Us” stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey walk the carpet.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone flank Apple’s Tim Cook.

“May December” director Todd Haynes and star Natalie Portman reunite on the red carpet .

“Oppenheimer” movie spouses Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy share a laugh.

Quinta Brunson and Tracee Ellis Ross pose for a photo.

Emily Blunt, Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. have a chat at the luncheon.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” star Leonardo DiCaprio walks the red carpet.

Steven Spielberg and Greta Gerwig at the luncheon.

“American Fiction” star Tracee Ellis Ross goes for a twirl.

Margot Robbie takes a seat.

“Maestro” director and star Bradley Cooper greets Ellen Burstyn at the luncheon.

“Oppenheimer” composer Ludwig Göransson lets his hair down.

Margot Robbie gets down with Meryl Streep.

Jennifer Aniston and Robert Downey Jr. get close.

Disney boss Bob Iger poses with “Only Murders in the Building” star Meryl Streep and Martin Short.

Warner Bros’ Pamela Abdy, David Zaslav and Michael De Luca attend the luncheon in support of “Barbie.”

“Succession” star Kieran Culkin arrives at the lunch.

“The Last of Us” star Gabriel Luna, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Nick Offerman arrive at the red carpet.

“Beef” co-stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong on the red carpet.

“Only in the Murders in the Building” star Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin pose on the carpet.

“Poker Face” star Natasha Lyonne smiles bright.

Hi, Barbie! Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera and Margot Robbie on the red carpet.

“Succession” star Brian Cox suits up.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller attend the luncheon in support of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

“Succession” star Sarah Snook hits the carpet.

Meryl Streep reunites with her “The Post” director Steven Spielberg.

It’s in the bag for Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

“May Demember” star Julianne Moore arrives at the luncheon.

Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone go cheek-to-check at the luncheon.

Emily Blunt and Greta Gerwig at the luncheon.

Ali Wong, Charles Melton and Celine Song pose at the luncheon.

Charles Melton and Quinta Brunson snap a selfie.

Carey Mulligan and Sterling K. Brown give each a hand.

“The Bear” stars Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White take their seats at the table.

Natalie Portman attends the luncheon.

“The Holdovers” star Dominic Sessa hits the carpet.

Emily Blunt and Carey Mulligan attend the luncheon.