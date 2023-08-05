Selena Gomez Paired Her Plunging Corset Top With a High-Slit Denim Maxi Skirt

Move aside, micro-minis.

For years, summer has been all about the denim miniskirt, but, this season, maxi-length jean skirts are now just as cool. Take, for instance, Selena Gomez, who recently ditched the usual itty-bitty hemlines associated with warm weather in favor of a long, lengthy style.

Yesterday, the singer-slash-actress embraced the casual Friday dress code, and wore a light-wash denim skirt that hit just above her ankles and featured a distressed hem and a high slit in the front. She paired her maxi skirt with a turquoise plunging corset in a blue-and-purple summer floral pattern. White pointed-toe pumps, a yellow, orange, and red paillette-sequined purse, and tiny silver hoops accessorized her look.

Selena pulled her dark hair back into a perky ponytail tied with a black ribbon, while the rest of her glam included a berry-stained lip, shimmery eyeshadow, and an ultra-dewy complexion.

Earlier, Selena tried on another outfit before ultimately deciding on her corset and denim maxi combo. In a selfie shared to her Story, the Only Murders in the Building star wore a red cowl-neck tank accented with pretty bows on each side. Selena wore her hair in the same high ponytail as before, but this time, she opted for a bare lip.

Despite getting all dressed up, Selena declared in the next slide: "I'm not going anywhere tonight," while dressed in a vintage Britney Spears T-shirt. "Mood," she wrote in the caption.

